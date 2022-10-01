“Can’t handle any of this pain”: Reports reveal Wisconsin anchor Neena Pacholke’s chilling text to fiancé before suicide

On August 27, News 9 WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke died by suicide. More than a month later, reports have revealed the anchor's chilling last words to her fiancé and the tumultuous nature of their relationship.

In her newly bought house, The Morning News anchor shot herself with a handgun she had purchased hours ago. Before killing herself, Pacholke sent her fiancé, Kyle Haase, a text message saying she could no longer bear the pain.

USF W. Basketball @USFWBB The Bulls are heartbroken to learn of the sudden loss of our beloved former teammate Neena Pacholke (2013-16). Our thoughts and prayers are with Neena and her family during this extremely difficult time.

According to the police reports, Neena Pacholke told her estranged fiancé:

"I love you Kyle. I always have and always will. Despite how much you ruined me, I always had hope. I’m so sorry to do this to you but I can’t handle any of this pain anymore."

The Daily Mail reported that Haase and Pacholke had broken up a few weeks before their scheduled marriage. Haase was on his way to visit his family in Minnesota when he received the text. He called 911 and requested a welfare check. Unfortunately, by the time the police arrived, Neena Pacholke had already passed away from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Previously, fearing the worst, Pacholke's friends had removed all the weapons from her house. However, hours before killing herself, she had bought a new handgun.

What happened between Neena Pacholke and Kyle Haase?

The Morning News anchor was in a relationship with Kyle Haase for a few years before the duo got engaged. The couple was set to get married on October 12. However, Haase broke off the engagement a couple of months before the marriage, leaving Neena Pacholke devastated.

The relationship had been tumultuous, Pacholke admitted to her sister moments before her death. Friends and family claim that it was not a happy one, with accusations of infidelity involved.

She told her sister:

"[Hasse] told me he hates me and will feel like a million bucks once I am out of his life."

Apparently, the divorced father of two, Kyle Haase, talked ill about his fiancee in her absence. Neena Pacholke's friends also alleged that she once found an unfamiliar pair of underwear in the house the duo shared.

Shocking !! US news anchor #NeenaPacholke shot herself after sending texts to her Ex fiance & a friend. RIP

A friend said:

"They were always arguing, and it seemed like Neena was more in love with Kyle than he was with her."

Pacholke has reportedly been battling depression for some time now. Her friends and colleagues knew her as a force of positivity and remember her for her kindness.

