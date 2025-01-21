"Cancel their reality show too": Internet reacts as Ashanti fan page shuts down in response to Nelly performing for Trump

One of American singer Ashanti's fan pages on Instagram, user @AshantiNews, shuts down in response to Ashanti's husband, Nelly, performing during Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, January 20, 2025.

In the final post on the IG account, the user explained that they had been sharing news about Ashanti, the Foolish hitmaker, and interacting with her fans for over two decades. However, added:

"In light of recent news about Nelly and the decisions he has made... I can no longer run @AshantiNews or support The Haynes in the direction they are going. It’s beyond disappointing."

As the news spread, internet users were quick to react. One commented in support of the shutdown, writing:

"Cancel their reality show too."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @thejasminebrand)

Many noted that Nelly's actions shouldn't affect his wife's career, one even making it a cautionary tale of making the right choices in partners. Here are some comments seen on IG:

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @thejasminebrand)

Others were critical of Nelly.

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Instagram/ @thejasminebrand)

"He’s the president. He won"- Ashanti's husband, Nelly, reacted to the backlash for performing at Trump's inauguration

Last week, it was announced, by CBS reporter Taurean Small on X, that Nelly was one of the artists set to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration ball.

Expand Tweet

The decision was met with backlash, with many social media users expressing that they wanted to cancel the rapper.

According to a report by Hot New Hip Hop, Nelly, during his interview with Willie D Live, explained that his political choices shouldn't affect his fans.

"I thought you were riding for me because I put on on for my city, I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices," the rapper began.

Nelly compared it to soldiers going to war for "whoever was in office," stating he could perform for them as well. He continued:

"He’s the president. He won. I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office."

Ashanti and Nelly are not the only artists facing backlash. Rapper Soulja Boy faced similar criticism for performing at Trump's Crypto Ball event. In response, Big Draco took to his Instagram livestream, saying he did so because he was being paid. Showing off wads of cash, the rapper explained that neither Barack Obama nor Kamala Harris gave him money to come perform for their events.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday. To celebrate the occasion, the program included various ceremonies, parades, and formal balls, among other events. Artists like Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, The Village People, Rascal Flatts, and Billy Ray Cyrus performed during the celebrations.

Ashanti has not publicly reacted to the backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback