"Candace may need to educate herself": Candace Owens explaining why her daughter will never use birth control splits internet

On March 6, American Conservative political commentator Candace Owens took to X to post why she would never let her daughter take birth control. Her tweet was in response to an article in The Telegraph explaining the link between transgender hormone therapy and cancer.

"My daughter will never be on birth control. Horrendous drugs that were ALWAYS linked to depression, suicide, cancer, blood-clot driven heart attacks, etc. Parents, give your daughters the education that we never received in our propangandized classrooms."

Candace Owens's daughter, Louise Marie Farmer, was born in July 2022. netizens commented on Hollywood Unlocked's post, reacting to Candace's tweet.

"It's men's turn to take birth control," say netizens about Candace Owens' tweet

Candace Owens' tweet started a conversation on the side effects of birth control. While many netizens agreed and shared their experience with birth control, others pointed out that birth control is also used for controlling Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS.

Some users also pointed out that while Candace may have a point, the decision of taking or not taking the pill is a decision her daughter has to make when she grows up. While talking about the many effects of birth control, users also highlighted the importance of choosing the right doctor who can help pick the proper birth control.

As per Interagative Health, Birth control pills increase the risk of blood clots and strokes. The pills are also known to increase the risk of breast, ovarian, endometrial, and liver cancer. They are high in artificial estrogen and progesterone and may cause the natural hormones to turn off, leading to hormonal imbalances.

As per the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, although there is no apparent cure for PCOS, birth control pills are used for long-term treatment of PCOS. The hormones in the birth control pill, estrogen and progestin, regulate menstrual bleeding and also help reduce excessive hair growth and acne.