"B*tch behavior" - Candace Owens talks why more fans are not defending Logan Paul and Nina Agdal against Dillon Danis' trash-talking onslaught

Candace Owens has chimed in with her opinion regarding why more fans aren't defending Logan Paul and Nina Agdal against Dillon Danis' trash-talking barrage. YouTuber and WWE superstar Paul is set to face BJJ and MMA fighter Danis in a boxing match.

Danis has lately posted many photos/videos on social media featuring Agdal with her purported past partners. Agdal responded by securing a restraining order against Danis and is suing him for posting her private content in the public domain.

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, American political commentator Candace Owens criticized women who pursue a career as er*tic models. The 34-year-old alluded to Nina Agdal's modeling career and suggested that risque career choices return to haunt a person.

When asked about why many women aren't coming to Agdal's aid and standing up for her, Owens replied by emphasizing that she genuinely feels bad for Agdal and stated:

"She's in a world right now that you're in the UFC fight [world]... And Logan is actually a very hated character. You know, he's hated for a lot of reasons... A lot that, there's nothing to do with what he does in the ring, but more to do with talking."

She added:

"The problem isn't that people don't want to defend her. They don't want to defend him because he's flip-flopped, he's turned against his friends, he's turned against his brother... Buried underneath it all, I hate to say this, but there's a lot of b*tch behavior."

Owens indicated that Agdal is likely surprised by the highly personal trash-talking tactics used in the combat sports realm. Additionally, she opined that Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul is "cool," whereas the older brother tends to shift socio-political loyalties and allegiances for selfish gain.

Watch Candace Owens discuss the topic at 46:57 in the podcast episode below:

Dillon Danis subsequently took to Twitter (X) to post a video clip of Owens' aforementioned breakdown of the Paul-Agdal-Danis situation. Praising Owens, 'El Jefe' attached the following statement to the tweet:

"I'm a huge fan of @RealCandaceO. She tells it like it is, no matter the situation. What a bada** woman she is; she has my support always"

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis agree to an MMA rematch on one condition

Logan Paul (0-1 professional boxing) is booked to face boxing debutant Dillon Danis in one of the two headlining matchups of the MF & DAZN: X Series – The Prime Card on October 14th, 2023. Nevertheless, given Danis' reputation for pulling out of fights, former UFC star Mike Perry has been roped in as the backup fighter for the Paul-Danis matchup.

During the face-to-face promotional interview for the DAZN X Series, Logan Paul referenced Dillon Danis' tendency to withdraw from fights. Paul asserted that if Danis faces him in the boxing ring, he'll fight 'El Jefe' in a rematch in the sport of MMA. Danis and Paul then shook hands, seemingly agreeing upon an MMA rematch.

Check out their conversation below:

