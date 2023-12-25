 Captain Jason Chambers discusses Below Deck Down Under season 3, reality TV, and more

In an interview with Intouchweekly.com, Jason Chambers discussed the possibility of a Below Deck and Down Under season 3 and the various things one could expect from it. He said he can't "tease much" about season 3, because they "haven't started filming yet."

He talked about how the show doesn't inform him with too many details beforehand.

“They leave me very much out of it. That’s the way they operate. I like that when the location’s picked, I’ll turn up to a boat, I’ll meet the crew and then I’ll get on with it."

Talking about how the makers of the show operate, he said:

“That is a pretty big essence of the whole production. So, they do keep me at an arm’s distance, which I like. It actually brings out the challenging part of it, which I actually really enjoy."

Jason Chambers also spoke about the precautions they are willing to take to avoid any misconduct on board and the dating advice he would give to other stars of Bravo.

Captain Jason Chambers and NBC will take steps to avoid mishaps in season 3

While there has been no official announcement on a Below Deck and Down Under season 3, fans have been waiting for clues that might point to a potential third season. Jason Chambers, in this exclusive interview with Intouchweekly, hoisted the much-needed green flag.

Jason was asked about how they plan on preventing misconduct in season 3, like the one that ensued in season 2 - when bosun Luke Jones got into crew member Margot Sissun's bed, naked, without her consent. Although Jason immediately fired him for sexual misconduct and Laura Bileskalne for carelessly handling the incident, he said:

“I know NBC and Bravo are going to put some policies and procedures in and they’re going to implement them. So, there’s some more understanding from outside looking in that we can actually control some of.”

Talking about what he will do to curb such conduct, Jason Chambers said he will advocate the use of non-alcoholic beverages in the break time to ensure safety. He also added that even if his rules are not in tune with those of Bravo or NBC, he will do his part as a captain and make sure such things aren't repeated.

Chambers was also asked what dating advice would he give other stars of Bravo.

"I think my life experience allows me to understand exactly, boundaries, chivalry, being a gentleman but also being a little naughty and enjoyable too. And just got to have a healthy balance of everything and I think that comes from life experience."

The Below Deck series has been popular since its inception as a result of its distinctive plotline and dedicated crew like Jason Chambers. It takes fans into the lives of the crew aboard a superyacht and shows how they navigate through the constant problems that erupt on it.

Below the Deck and Down Under is the third spin-off of the Below Deck series following the long success of Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. You can watch the previous seasons of Below Deck and Down Under or its season 2 finale on Peacock, Channel 4 and Sky Go.

Bellow Deck Mediterranean's crew got backlash just like Below Deck and Down Under's crew did with their bosun incident, but that hasn't hashed the series' popularity with its fans.