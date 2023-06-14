“Carrie Fisher doesn’t deserve a digital release as her final movie”- Fans angry with Wonderwell’s straight-to-digital release

Carrie Fisher's final film, Wonderwell, is finally getting a long-awaited release almost five years after the veteran actress's death. The film's planned digital-only distribution has disappointed many of the actress's devoted admirers.

Following Fisher's death, everyone paid tribute to her legacy, including a heartfelt gesture from the Star Wars series that appropriately concluded her character's story. That's why fans believe that the makers of Wonderwell are not doing the legend justice by not releasing Carrie Fisher's final film in theaters.

After Fisher died in 2016, Wonderwell suffered multiple rounds of delays, financial struggles, and story changes to accommodate Fisher's role without her completing the part. To note, the movie was originally slated to release in 2017.

Hence many fans came forward to criticize this decision of releasing Carrie Fisher's final film on the digital platform. The backlash can also be attributed to what appears to be a recent increase in distaste for digital and OTT releases over theatrical releases.

Carrie Fisher fans left unimpressed with Wonderwell's digital release

After a long wait, which saw most forget about this impending project, news of Wonderwell's release has finally surfaced. The film is finally getting a digital release on June 23, 2023.

While this is a cause of joy to many, it could have been better if the veteran actress's legacy was properly celebrated by giving Wonderwell a full theatrical release. This has created a debate over the internet, with most fans expressing their frustration about this direct release, which they think is not a fit sendoff to one of cinema's finest.

Wonderwell is a coming-of-age fairytale that follows Violet, a naive and inquisitive 12 year-old-girl, with Carrie Fisher playing the role of Hazel. The film will be available digitally on June 23, 2023.

