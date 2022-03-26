Cassidy Murray Aruba Boating Accident: 13-year old teen killed while on family vacation

Cassidy Murray, a 13-year old student from Massachusetts, was killed in a boating accident during a family vacation in Aruba. The news of her tragic demise was announced in an official statement by her family:

“It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter, Cassidy. Cassidy's beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.”

Sera Congi @seracongi

The 7th grader attended BB&N in Cambridge where she is remembered for her “ever present smile, and infectious laugh” Thirteen yr old Cassidy Murray of Milton was killed in a boating accident while on vacation in Aruba. Her family is sharing this photo.The 7th grader attended BB&N in Cambridge where she is remembered for her “ever present smile, and infectious laugh” #wcvb Thirteen yr old Cassidy Murray of Milton was killed in a boating accident while on vacation in Aruba. Her family is sharing this photo. The 7th grader attended BB&N in Cambridge where she is remembered for her “ever present smile, and infectious laugh” #wcvb https://t.co/Jidj79fNcO

The heartbroken family also thanked everyone for their love and support and asked for time to mourn in private:

“We thank everyone for their love and support and we ask that you please give us the time and space to grieve together privately during this difficult time.”

The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, where Murray studied, also confirmed her untimely death in an official statement:

“Our entire BB&N community is profoundly heartbroken as we grieve the loss of Cassidy.”

No details on the boating incident have been made available at the time of writing. As per Newsweek, Cassidy Murray took her last breath on March 23, 2022. The news of her passing left the entire community shocked and upset.

A look back into the life of Cassidy Murray

Cassidy Murray attended Buckingham Browne & Nichols School with her brother (Image via Christine McCarthy/Facebook)

Cassidy Murray was a seventh-grade student at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge. She was previously a student at Pierce Middle School in Milton, but later joined Buckingham Browne & Nichols based on the suggestion of her brother.

Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price said in a letter that Murray had no problems adjusting to her new school and also created a good impression on campus:

“When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here. She joined our Middle School this fall and immediately created a unique mark on our campus… Her ever-present smile, infectious laugh, and upbeat personality knit together any group she was a part of.”

Robert Goulston @rgoulston Murray Family: It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter, Cassidy. Cassidy’s beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her. Murray Family: It is with broken hearts that we share the news of the tragic passing of our daughter, Cassidy. Cassidy’s beautiful spirit, genuinely kind heart, bright mind, and joyful zest for life will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her. https://t.co/fqA1a02aaA

The letter further mentioned that Cassidy Murray always kept her classmates united and is remembered for her laughter, kindness and sense of fun:

“Cassidy had a special gift for uniting classmates with her smile, laugh, and genuine kindness. People just gravitated to her, drawn by her great sense of fun and camaraderie.”

Price said that Murray always faced challenges with a “sense of adventure and joy.” The teen reportedly trained in gymnastics and also started playing hockey:

“She was a serious gymnast, and we don’t have gymnastics, so she’s like, ‘Let’s try ice hockey this winter’, and her coach talks about her even in the final game skating against people who were much better than her, and her just having a blast.”

Murray was always proud of her Irish heritage and often displayed the same by making “a Claddagh-ring mug and Celtic-cross plate” in her ceramics class.

The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School also offered their condolences to Murray’s family, especially to her brother Adam who is a 10th grade student at the same school:

“We are holding the Murray family close in our thoughts and hearts, especially her brother Adam who is a 10th grader at BB&N. Here on campus, we are doing our best to support our students and each other as we all navigate this unimaginably difficult situation. To put it simply, we are devastated.”

Meanwhile, Milton School Superintendent James Jette also remembered Murray’s time her previous Pierce Middle School and called her an “outstanding and joyful” student. He told Boston 25 News that the teen even left a memorable impression at her elementary school:

“Cassidy left an indelible impression on her peers and the faculty and staff at both the Glover Elementary School which she attended prior to Pierce Middle School. There are no words to describe the tragic loss of this vibrant young girl who had so much to offer and her whole life ahead of her.”

Jette also sent his prayers to everyone affected by Cassidy Murray’s tragic loss:

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and all those who are deeply affected by Cassidy’s death.”

Julianne Lima @JulianneLimaTV



@boston25 HAPPENING NOW: Students, parents, & faculty are gathering at Buckingham Browne & Nichols Middle School in Cambridge to support one another and grieve Cassidy Murray, the 7th grader who died in a boating accident in Aruba over spring break HAPPENING NOW: Students, parents, & faculty are gathering at Buckingham Browne & Nichols Middle School in Cambridge to support one another and grieve Cassidy Murray, the 7th grader who died in a boating accident in Aruba over spring break@boston25 https://t.co/8pBreg1Mub

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School Middle School decided to open their doors between 10 am and 12 pm on Saturday for families to gather and mourn the loss of the youngster. The school has also asked students and parents to meet with counselors to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Edited by Prem Deshpande