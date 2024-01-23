"Casually being the hottest woman to ever walk this planet": Han So-hee enchants fans with her appearance at Dior S/S Haute Couture show

On January 22, 2024, South Korean actress Han So-hee made her much-awaited appearance at the Dior Spring-Summer show for the 2024-2025 Haute Couture Collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri held in Paris.

The actress was invited to the event by the renowned French multi-national luxury fashion house, Dior, chaired by businessman Bernard Arnault. Dior is one of the most renowned ready-to-wear fashion luxury brands, famous for its couture outfits and home accessories.

Thus, as soon as several pictures and videos of the Gyeongseong Creature actress went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop swooning over Han So-hee's look. One enthusiastic user even tweeted how the actress was "the hottest woman to ever walk this planet."

Expand Tweet

Fans gush over Han So-hee's look for the latest Dior show

As the house ambassador for Dior and the muse of Dior Beauty and Parfums, fans believe Han So-hee continues to slay on the red carpet, especially with her latest appearance at the Dior Spring-Summer 2024-2025 Haute Couture Collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri show.

At the event, the Nevertheless actress donned an all-black see-through lace dress, complementing her look with a graphic coat. She also carried a bag that went well with her bold choice of outfit and left her hair open.

Soon, videos and photos of Han So-hee went viral on social media, with admirers stating that she looked hot and stunning. Even before and after the show, as she continued to shake hands with her fans and sign them autographs, fans couldn't stop screaming her name throughout the event.

Expand Tweet

The actress was also spotted among many well-known and prominent figures in the industry and even captured posing with Hollywood actress Natalie Portman. The duo smiled ear-to-ear, as the press at the venue continued to click their photos. The Korean actress was also spotted whispering something into Natalie Portman's ear.

The My Name star even shared a picture with the American actress on her Instagram account, captioning the post, "Dreams come true indeed." She also shared pictures and videos from the event that continued to enchant her admirers.

Fans on social media couldn't stop complimenting the Gyeongseong Creature actress for her bold fashion statement. They were also elated at how Han So-hee was able to meet the American actress and fulfill her dreams. Netizens are thus reacting as the Korean actress continues to enchant fans with her appearance at the Dior Spring-Summer 2024-2025 Haute Couture Collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri show held in Paris.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Actress Han So-hee recently starred in the first season of the hit Netflix drama, Gyeongseong Creature , alongside Park Seo-joon. The drama has been confirmed to return with a season 2.