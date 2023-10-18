“Caught the eye of the Denver Broncos”: French nun tackling environmental protester to the ground video goes viral, sparks reactions online

During a green demonstration in a French village, a French nun was seen on camera seizing a climate activist and tackling him to the ground. Fox News reports that environmental protesters gathered on Saturday, October 14, to protest against constructing a new church structure in Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier. They represented the eco-group Les Amis de la Bourges, which translates to "friends of the village."

On the other hand, a group of Missionary Family of Notre Dame nuns formed a human chain around the building site to stop the activists. This way, the group of nuns clashed against the environmentalists.

The incident was captured in the video and uploaded on different social media platforms, like X (formerly Twitter), by users like @leo_chapuis and @nypost. In the meantime, the NY Post’s news had gone viral with 31.8K views. As soon as that happened, X users took to the post's comment section and reacted hilariously to the incident.

Netizens reacted hilariously to the video of the French nun

The group of nuns created a human chain around the site to stop the environmental protestors. The issue allegedly started early on Saturday morning. However, the altercation turned violent when one of the sisters tackled a protester to the ground while other protestors trampled on the piping materials. As per the NY Post, the victim was reportedly sprinting across a muddy field carrying what seemed to be building supplies.

The nun was then seen clutching onto the man's arm to throw him off his balance, sending them down to the ground. The event happened away from where the new religious center was being built.

When asked about the incident, Sylvain Hérenguel, the co-president of the association for the survival of the Bourges Valley where the church was being built, said to the public broadcaster channel France 3:

“I didn’t expect that. I expected the nuns to be a little reasonable for the public order. The problem is that the religious people decided to resort to violence. I was attacked three times by five people, who snatched me, who wanted to throw me out there. They decided to protect the site with their actions and their bodies.”

Once the entire video went viral, netizens took to the comment section of the post uploaded by the NY Post on X and expressed their opinion regarding the entire fiasco.

Human rights professionals caution against the fact that the European Union is trying to repress climate protests

Human rights professionals and advocates have cautioned against the fact that climate protestors are being silenced around Europe. This claim comes after a Guardian investigation revealed that some nations on the continent have used harsh tactics to intimidate the protestors.

On Thursday, October 12, several human rights experts voiced their concern about the tactics Europe has been using to suppress the climate protestors, including lengthy prison terms and new legislation that limits the freedom to protest.

Following the UK's lead, nations throughout the continent, including France, Germany, and Italy, have enacted harsh new legislation, made mass arrests, and classified environmental campaigners as eco-terrorists.