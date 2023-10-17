"He submits Khabib in the 1st" - Sean O'Malley's hilarious Jiu-Jitsu training while smoking marijuana wins with fans in comments section

Sean O'Malley recently captured the UFC bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling. It ranks as the single most important moment of his career, as he defied the odds by beating a difficult stylistic matchup. O'Malley's main strengths as a fighter are his superb striking and footwork.

O'Malley's grappling has been universally regarded as his greatest vulnerability. That, however, does not mean that he does not focus on his grappling. Specifically, 'Sugar' pours a great deal of time into improving his Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills. But the training footage he shares on social media is often humorous and satirical.

This was the case with his recent Instagram post, in which Sean O'Malley can be seen wearing a gi, sunglasses and bicycle helmet. He's on the Brazilian jiu-jitsu mats repeatedly performing fireman throws on his sparring partners in a comical video that left fans in stitches.

Fans flocked to the comment section of the post to offer their thoughts. One fan jokingly claimed that O'Malley's sparring performance was against true Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belts:

"Against black belts too!"

Another fan alluded to the bantamweight champion's marriage to his wife Danya Gonzalez, who is of Mexican descent.

"The true Mexican champ"

One fan even jokingly claimed that O'Malley would submit one of MMA's most legendary grapplers in Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"He submits khabib in the 1st round"

The post even drew comparisons to Steven Seagal, who is himself a martial artist and known for claiming to have trained fighters like Lyoto Machida:

"Suga Segal"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Is Sean O'Malley fighting again in 2023?

After dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley openly expressed a desire to co-headline UFC 296 alongside record-breaking UFC star Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, the Irishman's struggles with USADA prevented that dream from being realized.

In the wake of the news that McGregor is destined to make his octagon return next year, O'Malley hasn't called for a spot on UFC 296 with same vigor. However, fans expect him to face arch-rival Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his first bantamweight title defense.