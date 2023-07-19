"Jiu-Jitsu have very big problem" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov explained why Combat Sambo works better in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov's grappling pedigree is without question, as 'The Eagle' is both a Judo black belt and an International Master of Sport in Sambo.

The former lightweight champion once famously wore a shirt that read: "If Sambo was easy it would be called jiu-jitsu" to an official UFC weigh-in. But this is not the only time 'The Eagle' claimed that Sambo was better than BJJ, as he explained the differences during an interview many years ago.

Khabib Nurmagomedov noted that Brazilian jiu-jitsu was immensely useful once the fight was already on the ground, but 'The Gentle Art' lacked effective takedowns. 'The Eagle' said this:

"Jiu-jitsu has a very big problem, there are no good takedowns. Not good takedowns. But on the ground, it's perfect. Jiu-jistu on the ground is perfect, and if you want to begin jiu-jitsu, you need [to learn] takedowns guys. In Sambo [there] are very good takedowns [and] takedown skills. If you have a mix of Combat Sambo plus wrestling, this is unstoppable. Maybe you [get stopped] if somebody knocks you out, but for a decision [win] this is a perfect mix"

Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the most dominant fighters in the history of MMA. 'The Eagle' famously lost only one round in his entire career, let alone an entire fight, which occurred in the third round against Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov's relentless pace and pressure, combined with his world-class grappling skills, allowed him to remain unbeaten in 29 professional MMA fights. 'The Eagle' announced his retirement in 2020 following the passing of his father, Abdulmanap, stopping one fight shy of the 30-0 record that both men had dreamt of.

Javier Mendez reveals that Khabib Nurmagomedov stayed retired largely due to Conor McGregor

Javier Mendez, the longtime coach of Khabib Nurmagomedov and head coach at American Kickboxing Academy, recently explained how 'The Eagle' almost returned from retirement in 2021.

According to Mendez, the former lightweight champion had not closed the door on a return to mixed martial arts for months following his retirement. During an interview with grosvenorcasinos.com, the AKA head coach claimed that the outcome of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 at UFC 257 was why Nurmagomedov remained retired.

He said this:

"It was Conor vs. Poirier that night, but it did not get Khabib excited. He said if something excited him on that card then maybe he'd consider it. But it never happened. The UFC was pushing him, but nothing excited him, so it was [a] no go."

