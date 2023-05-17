WATCH: Unseen footage of Conor McGregor emotionally breaking down backstage after loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Conor McGregor's new Netflix documentary is precisely as advertised. MMA fans were shown what happened backstage after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov set the record for the largest pay-per-view buyrate in UFC history as it became a very personal rivalry. There was a lot of animosity during the press conferences leading up to the fight as 'Mystic Mac' tried to win the mental battle and take the then lightweight champion off his game.

'The Eagle' submitted 'The Notorious' in the fourth round to retain his lightweight championship, and then a brawl broke out between both teams. Once everybody was separated and the situation was under control, the documentary filmmakers captured an emotional moment between the former two-division UFC champion and his coach, John Kavanagh.

UFC president Dana White was also in the locker room and was trying to get more information on the brawl, which saw members of Nurmagomedov's team enter the octagon and land punches on McGregor. He responded by telling White that he wasn't bothered by that and was more upset with the loss:

"I don't give a bollocks about that...I was beat, and that's that."

Nurmagomedov went on to successfully retain his lightweight championship twice more against Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before announcing his retirement, so a rematch isn't likely.

Who is Conor McGregor fighting in his UFC return?

Conor McGregor appears motivated to return to his winning ways and snap his two-fight losing skid when he returns to the UFC later this year.

'The Notorious' coached opposite former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, which is set to premiere on ESPN later this month. After the season's conclusion, the two coaches are believed to headline an event later this year.

MMA fans were excited after the TUF trailer was released, which showed the former two-division UFC champion as his entertaining self. Although the contested weight hasn't been confirmed, it seems like 170 lbs is likely, which could put 'The Notorious' in the mix for a welterweight title shot should he impressively defeat Chandler.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



will be guaranteed fireworks Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler #TUF31 will be guaranteed fireworks Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler 🔥#TUF31 will be guaranteed fireworks 💥 https://t.co/zul1vm9l8G

Poll : 0 votes