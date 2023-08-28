What does Sean O'Malley's wife Danya Gonzalez do? Everything you need to know about the UFC champ's 'open relationship' spouse

Sean O'Malley is the talk of the town in the MMA world. He recently dethroned Aljamain Sterling as the reigning UFC bantamweight champion and reached the dizzying heights that many believed he would. One of the newly crowned champion's greatest sources of support is his wife Danya Gonzalez.

The two are known to have an open relationship. In 2020, the family welcomed a baby girl. While much is known about 'Sugar,' as he is one of the most recognizable faces in the UFC, not much is known about his wife Danya Gonzalez. The two met back when 'Sugar' was still a young prospect and no more than 20.

He claimed that during their first meeting, Gonzalez had mistaken him for a 15-year old teenager. It turns out that Danya Gonzalez is a cosmetologist and owns a small shop named Hairapy.

This comes as no surprise, given Sean O'Malley's flashy hairstyles. In fact, she is also responsible for supporting him financially before his success in MMA. However, the roles have since changed, with O'Malley becoming the breadwinner.

He gifted both Gonzalez and his mother $100,000 on Mother's Day. He also recently disclosed that only he is allowed to have other sexual partners in the pair's relationship, with Gonzalez barred from doing so due to him becoming the financial caretaker.

While doing so, he also hinted at his wife not necessarily being comfortable with the arrangement.

Who will Sean O'Malley fight next and when?

Despite Merab Dvalishvili's campaign for either a title shot for himself or a rematch for Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley has made it clear that he intends to fight Marlon 'Chito' Vera in his first title defense, as he hopes to avenge his lone loss as a professional fighter.

However, there's no exact date for his return bout. He has just won the title, but is already calling the shots. After calling out 'Chito' Vera in his post-fight octagon interview, he revealed a private conversation with Conor McGregor on Social Media. 'Sugar' hopes to serve as the co-main for a December pay-per-view, with 'The Notorious' as the headliner.