Celia Cruz US quarter: Release date, where to buy, price, and all about the first Afro Latina to appear on US currency

The late Cuban-American singer Celia Cruz is all set to make history as the first Afro-Latina person to appear in the United States quarters.

The announcement was made via a press release on the U.S. Mint website on February 1, which stated that the deceased singer is one of the five chosen honorees who are a part of the 2024 American Women Quarters Program.

Others include Patsy Takemoto Mink [the first woman of color to serve in Congress and fought for gender and racial equality], Dr. Mary Edwards Walker [a surgeon from the Civil War era who advocated for women’s rights and was an abolitionist], Pauli Murray [a poet, writer, activist, lawyer, who co-founded National Organization for Women], Zitkala-Ša, [a writer, composer, educator, and political activist from the Yankton Sioux Nation].

All you need to know about Celia Cruz US Quarter

According to the U.S. Mint website, the final designs for the 2024 American Women Quarters will be revealed in the middle of 2023. The official U.S. Mint website offers Celia Cruz quarters, but as of the time of writing, no pricing details have been made available.

Speaking about the honorees of the 2024 women honorees, Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson:

“All of the women being honored have lived remarkable and multi-faceted lives, and have made a significant impact on our Nation in their own unique way. The women pioneered change during their lifetimes, not yielding to the status quo imparted during their lives. By honoring these pioneering women, the Mint continues to connect America through coins which are like small works of art in your pocket.”

The 2023 honorees include Bessie Coleman, Edith Kanaka‛ole, Eleanor Roosevelt, Jovita Idar, and Maria Tallchief.

Born on October 21, 1925, Celia Cruz was a native of Havana, Cuba. She was a beloved star in Cuban music history and is known for her contributions to salsa genres and guaracha. Moreover, she is known far and wide for her anthem ¡Azúcar!

She first rose to prominence in Cuba as the vocalist with La Sonora Matancera, the most popular ensemble in the nation. After the Cuban Revolution, she immigrated to the US, where she contributed to modern salsa music.

She recorded a total of 37 albums in her lifetime, and her hits include La Vida Es Un Carnaval and La Negra Tiene Tumbao. She also starred in the 1992 film, The Mambo Kings.

Celia Cruz passed away in 2003 in Fort Lee, New Jersey. She was 77 at the time and died due to brain cancer. Before her demise, Gloria Estefan and Marc Anthony paid tribute to her to honor her musical contribution via an event called ¡Celia Cruz: Azúcar!, which was also her last public performance.

