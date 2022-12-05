Who was honored at the Kennedy Center this year? Full list of honorees and more

On December 4, several personalities were acknowledged for their artistic contributions in their respective fields at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Actor George Clooney was among the select group of honorees that included singer Gladys Knight, songstress Amy Grant, composer Tania León and all four members of the rock band U2.

President Biden joined the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees and their families for a wonderful night celebrating the power of the arts.

Every year, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts selects people from the fields of stage, music, and silver screen and honors their contributions to American culture. This year's event was attended by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with their spouses.

At the White House reception, all five awardees personally received their awards from President Biden, who praised them for making a mark with their talents and embodying the spirit of the nation.

President Joe Biden addressed the "incredible group of people" at the Kennedy Center

Congratulations to the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees and their wonderful families.



Thank you for showing us the power of the arts. You embody the very spirit of America.

In a room full of famous personalities, Joe Biden addressed the five honorees for their immense talent and said:

“Tonight, we celebrate a truly exceptional, and this is not exaggeration, a truly exceptional group of artists – group of artists who embody the very spirit of ‘we the people.’ This year’s Kennedy Center honorees – they’re all an incredible group of people.”

George Clooney, who began his acting career in the late 1970s, has a lengthy list of credits in the entertainment industry. But he rose to prominence by starring as Doug Ross in NBC's medical drama ER.

The 61-year-old star has appeared in several films like Bennett Brothers, From Dusk Till Dawn, Batman & Robin, Ocean's Eleven, Spy Kids, The Good German, The Descendants, Gravity, Money Monster, etc. He also has credits as a producer and director.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors.

In a statement posted on the Kennedy Center's website, George Clooney stated:

“To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family."

Gladys Knight, who, along with her band, produced her first album at the age of 16, stated that she was "humbled beyond words" after receiving the honor at the event. The Georgia native began her singing career at the age of four and has a career spanning decades.

In an interview with The Associated Press, musician Amy Grant stated that she never attended the Kennedy Center Honors. Grant is a Grammy-winning singer known for her songs like Every Heartbeat, Baby, Baby, and That’s What Love is For.

In an interview, composer Tania Leon stated that she was not expecting “anything spectacular” when the Kennedy Center initially contacted her but was stunned to see that the ceremony was to honor her. Leon had worked at the Kennedy Center since the 1980s when she was first asked to compose music for a play.

In a statement, Irish band U2's members, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr., Bono, and Adam Clayton, stated that they initially came to America with dreams “fueled in part by the commonly held belief at home that America smiles on Ireland.”

“And it turned out to be true, yet again. It has been a four-decade love affair with the country and its people, its artists, and culture.”

U2 has bagged 22 Grammy Awards and has sold over 170 million albums.

The event also saw Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, making his first public appearance since he was brutally attacked in October 2022 by a male assailant with a hammer.

