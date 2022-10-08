“We will do our best to prepare more carefully and meticulously”: CEO of Disney+ Korea apologizes for Snowdrop controversy

The long awaited apology for the historical distortion in JTBC’s controversial show Snowdrop has finally come from the CEO of Disney+ Korea.

On October 5, 2022, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism performed a state audit in the National Assembly where the CEO of Disney+ Korea was in attendance. During the audit, Rep. Kim Yun-Deok of the Democratic Party questioned CEO Kim So-Yeon about the company's response to people's criticism of Snowdrop.

Responding to this, the CEO rendered an apology for the controversy that was embroiled around the show. So-Yeon said:

"I am fully aware there were misunderstandings, and there were various opinions. Through the drama, we were able to understand the impact Disney+ has as a platform and the impact it can have on viewers. We will do our best to prepare more carefully and meticulously,"

The period drama received a lot of backlash from viewers due to the alleged distortion of history and incorrect portrayal of the democratic movement in South Korea during the 1980s.

“Disney+ can coexist while preserving our culture.”: controversial elements of Snowdrop recalled at National Assembly

Even ten months after its release, the unrest created by Snowdrop has not subsided. Democratic Party’s representative Kim Yun-Deok recalled the controversial elements of Snowdrop when questioning the CEO of Disney+ Korea.

Addressing the CEO, the parliamentarian said that although So-Yeon was the CEO of Disney+ Korea, she was also a Korean citizen. Yun-Deok continued to say:

"We ask that you make every effort so that Disney+ can coexist while preserving our culture."

JTBC’s successful yet controversial political drama has received unparalleled backlash from the Koreans. Viewers found numerous aspects of the show's plot highly objectionable and derogatory.

Some claimed that the show, which stars Jung Hae-in and BLACKPINK's Jisoo, distorted the history behind the tumultuous presidential elections of 1987. Other stated that it vilified student protestors who were the victims of state sponsored violence and torture.

The show narrated the love story of a female student and a male spy who was working undercover in South Korea. The show is set during a particularly chaotic period in Korean history when there were several political movements across the nation led by students, including the June Democratic Struggle. The show follows the love story of the two characters.

According to viewers, the depiction of Jung Hae-In as a North Korean spy acting under the guise of a student protestor was an insult to all those student protestors who were wrongfully incarcerated under false accusations of espionage.

Further, the audience critiqued the romanticization of violence depicted in the show.

The backlash culminated in a Blue House petition being formed to cancel Snowdrop. The petition stated that there are a number of activist victims who were tortured and killed after they were incorrectly accused of being spies without any grounds. It further notes:

“Creating a drama with a plot like that despite this historical truth undermines the value of the democratization movement.”

Over three hundred thousand people signed the petition and several sponsors of the show redacted their sponsorship in light of the controversy. However, all the measures against the show had little impact and international viewers and the production team provided strong backing to it.

Snowdrop premiered on December 18, 2021 and concluded on January 30, 2022.

