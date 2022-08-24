"Certain occasions when words fail": Family issues statement as body found in reservoir confirmed to be missing teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities have confirmed that the body discovered in California's Prosser Creek Reservoir on August 22 is that of Kiely Rodni, a teen who was last seen alive on August 6.
Kiely Rodni was reported missing after she was seen at a party at Truckee National Park, which was attended by approximately 100 other teens. On August 22, a group of divers involved in the search mission for Rodni discovered a vehicle at the bottom of the reservoir. Upon closer inspection, they identified human remains within the submerged car.
In an official statement, Rodni's family responded to the authorities' confirmation that the body was indeed their daughter's.
The statement read:
"There are certain occasions when words fail."
It continued:
"Perhaps this is why our human nature has given us art, dance, and music, which all are often more effective ways to connect us to each other and our rawest emotions. Kindly excuse us as we retreat and dance privately to life's song while we celebrate our daughter's spirit and heal our souls."
Since Kiely Rodni's car was not discovered when she was first reported missing, California authorities initially investigated her disappearance as an abduction.
Kiely Rodni's car was found 14 feet beneath the lake's surface
According to People News, Kiely Rodni had attended a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee, California. Authorities alleged that there was underage drinking and drug use at the event.
Rodni's family believed that she might have been abducted and was convinced she was alive. On Facebook, they told the public that they were focused on finding their daughter rather than seeking justice against anyone who may have kidnapped her.
Her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Neiman, wrote in a Facebook post,
"We just want her home. We are so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."
The case was investigated by the Placer and Nevada County Sheriff Offices and Trackee authorities. However, the body was discovered by an independent group of Oregon divers from an organization called Adventures with Purpose.
According to CNN, Rodni's vehicle was discovered 14 feet beneath the lake's surface. Authorities have not yet confirmed how it got there.
Authorities released an official statement after the body was confirmed to be that of Kiely Rodni.
The statement read:
"The Placer County Sheriff's Office and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are in communication with Kiely's family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time."
As of now, the case is still under investigation. Authorities are trying to determine the circumstances around it but suspect it may have been a car crash unrelated to foul play.