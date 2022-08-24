WATCH: Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend shares tearful video after missing teen’s presumed body is found in reservoir

Authorities in California reported that 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing on Sunday, August 16, from a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California. Reportedly, her boyfriend shared a heartbreaking video on his social media account while recounting the tragedy that took away the life of the 16-year-old.

Jagger Westfall, 18, was shattered after authorities revealed that Kiely Rodni's alleged body was found near a local reservoir along with her 2013 Honda CRV. He filmed a video, saying:

“It f***king hurts. This was an insanely f***ked up situation and still is insanely f***ked up. I still don’t know how to process it and I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to process it. I know it f***king hurts and I know it hurts all of you."

Kiely Rodni's boyfriend expressed his emotions after her presumed body was found

Reportedly, the body discovered inside the automobile was "more than likely" Kiely Rodni's, as per the authorities' statement at a press briefing on Monday. In response to this, Westfall expressed his gratitude on learning about his missing girlfriend and said,

“I just wanted to say thank you for everyone who put the effort in and tried so fucking hard to bring her home. It really means a lot to me, and I’m sure it means a lot to her too.”

The 18-year-old also posted a heartbreaking video on his Instagram account remembering his late girlfriend Kiely. The caption of the video reads,

“You were my entire world and you always will be. I will never love someone the way I loved you. I missed you even when I was holding you in my arms. I could never get enough of you. I promised I would be with you until the end and I was serious."

What we know about Kiely Rodni's disappearence

According to Newsweek, the Placer County Sheriff's Department believed that Kiely Rodni may have been abducted in the early hours of Saturday. A spokesperson had said:

"(We are) treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle."

Previously, Amie Quirarte, a friend of Rodni's, started a GoFundMe in response to the teen's disappearance to raise money to increase the prize for any information regarding his or her whereabouts. Quirarte wrote:

"We hope this will encourage more people to come forward with any information that can help bring this sweet girl home. Right now, the reward is $5,000. Let's get that number higher and bring her home."

🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 @iamlegacy23 #KielyRodni | In a party full of people, someone knows something & needs to start talking. This young lady is missing & needs to be found. There is a mom suffering every hour thinking about where’s her daughter is—thinking about her well-being. No one should go through this. TALK #KielyRodni | In a party full of people, someone knows something & needs to start talking. This young lady is missing & needs to be found. There is a mom suffering every hour thinking about where’s her daughter is—thinking about her well-being. No one should go through this. TALK https://t.co/zlFtWsaqPk

The teen's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, released a statement to the public in response to the disappearance via the Placer County Sheriff's Twitter account, saying,

"We just want her home. We're so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."

The distraught mother of the missing teen also left a message for her daughter, while urging those with information about Kiely's whereabouts to come forward:

"Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you. If anybody else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be, if you have any ideas or thoughts, please come forward and share them."

The investigation for the missing adolescent, Kiely Rodni, involved hundreds of law enforcement officers from several agencies who conducted ground, air, and underwater dive team searches in the reservoir.

