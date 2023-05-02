"CGI overload guaranteed": Sylvester Stallone fans not interested in new Cliffhanger sequel

Sylvester Stallone is set to reprise his role as Ranger Gabriel "Gabe" Walker in the sequel to the 1993 action thriller film Cliffhanger. Alongside Stallone, the original film starred John Lithgow, Michael Rooker, Janine Turner, and Rex Linn.

Ric Roman Waugh, who worked on Angel Has Fallen and Shot Caller, is set to direct Stallone's recently announced action thriller. The script is written by Mark Bianculli.

The announcement has fans confused and unsure if they are even interested in watching a sequel to Cliffhanger. Fans are expecting heavy use of CGI and a pretty underwhelming product in the end.

Announcement of the Cliffhanger sequel starring Sylvester Stallone sparks meme fest on Twitter

1993's Cliffhanger was filled with thrilling action sequences and dangerous stunts and told the compelling story of a mountain climber who got trapped in a stressful situation. It was a classic Stallone film in the vein of Rocky and Rambo and managed to collect $255 million worldwide over a budget of $70 million. It was a massive hit and one of the biggest hits of Stallone’s career, but fans on Twitter were not very excited to watch the sequel.

They are worried about the actor's age and wonder how a 76-year-old is going to pull off what he did three decades ago. They claim that the film is going to be boring, as there is hardly any scope for a memorable plotline.

Netizens collectively agreed that this project is completely unnecessary, and nobody has asked for it in thirty years. They said that the announcement felt random and even posted hilarious memes regarding the news.

What was 1993's Cliffhanger about?

Directed and co-produced by Renny Harlin, the 1993 film was based on a concept by climber John Long. It follows the exploits of a veteran mountain climber who got involved in a bank heist on a plane flying through mountains covered in snow.

The film premiered at the 1993 Cannes Film Festival and was released in the USA on May 28, 1993.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of the film reads,

"While it can't escape comparisons to the movies it borrows from, Cliffhanger is a tense, action-packed thriller and a showcase for the talents that made Sylvester Stallone a star"

Cliffhanger was produced by Alan Marshall, Renny Harlin, and Mario Kassar. It was mostly filmed in Italy and the USA. A sequel to the film titled The Dam was planned in 1994, but it was soon canceled.

A release date for the Cliffhanger sequel has not yet been announced, but it is speculated to be released either by late 2024 or early 2025.

