"Chairman of the Montgomery Brawl": Montgomery Riverfront brawl's chair-wielding man Reggie Ray draws online support

On Friday, August 11, 42-year-old Reggie Ray turned himself in for his alleged involvement in the Montgomery Riverfront brawl, which took place on Saturday, August 5. Following a dispute over boat parking spaces, the white boat owners reportedly assaulted a black dock employee on the riverfront.

Reggie Ray was allegedly among several black men who came to the aid of the dock employee, sparking a mass brawl.

In the wake of Reggie Ray's arrest, many came to his defense, claiming that he was only involved in the fray to defend another person. Ray, who was accused of entering the brawl armed with a folding chair, is currently being held in Montgomery jail. He has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Reggie Ray's involvement in the Montgomery Riverfront brawl explored as netizens express support

According to WSFA, Reggie Ray is the fifth suspect who has been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Montgomery brawl. As noted by Montgomery mayor Steven Reed, the white suspects were identified as the instigators, as they began the fight by assaulting the dock employee.

Many netizens chose to support the guard, who was attempting to get the suspected assailants to move their boats and make way for a much larger vessel.

The altercation appeared to escalate shortly after 7 pm, when the white suspects began exchanging blows with the dock employee. Initially, a lone black man attempted to peacefully intervene, but the number of assailants proved to much for him.

Subsequently, several other black men rushed to the aid of the dock employee, including Reggie Ray. Ray's involvement, particularly, prompted netizens to claim he should not be arrested.

Many people have even advocated for the assault suspect's GoFundMe page.

In the footage, Reggie Ray can supposedly be seen entering the chaotic scene while armed with a folding chair. Many netizens were highly amused by Ray's use of the folding chair, but it sparked the concerns of authorities.

Darryl Albert, the police chief of Montgomery, requested that the 42-year-old turn himself in. He is the only black suspect involved in the brawl who has been charged, most likely due to his potentially dangerous use of the makeshift weapon.

Many netizens have also argued about the potential racial implications of the brawl. There have been claims that the group of white men used racial slurs prior to the fight.

Certain netizens have also argued that Ray is being targeted for coming to the aid of a black man.

Jim Kittrell, the captain of a ship that was near the fray, commented on the racial implications of the fight.

“It makes no sense to have six people try to beat the snot out of you just because you moved their boat up a few feet. In my opinion, the attack on Damien was racially motivated,” Kittrell said.

The case currently remains under police investigation.