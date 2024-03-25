Cheltenham missing siblings: Woman arrested after three missing children found safe by Gloucestershire Constabulary

The Gloucestershire Constabulary successfully located three children, who were reported missing from Cheltenham on Friday, March 22, 2024. The three children were identified as Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy. While Pauly-Boi is three years old with dark blonde hair, Jolene is five with mousey brown hair, and Betsy is eight with long blonde hair.

According to the Gloucestershire Constabulary's official statement on its website, the children were subject to a court order that prevented them from being in the care of their parents. The statement added that Pauly-Boi, Jolene, and Betsy had been reported missing on Friday, after the issuing of a court order.

The children's whereabouts were unknown after they were seen at midday on Friday. They were believed to be with their mother, Jessica, who has been described as a tall, slim woman with a pale complexion. Following an extensive search operation, the Gloucestershire police managed to find the three children and arrested a woman in connection to the case.

Police have found the Three Cheltenham Siblings

The Gloucestershire Police confirmed that they had arrested a woman in connection with the case of three siblings reported missing from Cheltenham. The woman was reportedly arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the reported disappearance.

The arrested individual, who hasn't been identified to the public, remains in police custody pending further investigation. The woman arrested in connection with the case is expected to undergo questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the incident and remains in police custody," Gloucerstershire Constabulary's official statement read.

The case unfolded after concerns were raised regarding the welfare of the three siblings in Cheltenham. Authorities launched an urgent appeal for information regarding their whereabouts, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Gloucestershire Constabulary expressed gratitude to those who assisted in sharing the appeal and providing information regarding the whereabouts of the Cheltenham children.

"Officers would like to thank everyone who shared our earlier appeal or submitted information on the children’s whereabouts," the statement read.

Gloucestershire Constabulary yet to disclose additional information about the case

Stating that it is an ongoing case, the local authorities have refrained from disclosing any information about the case. Police have also not shared details of the woman's identity or her relationship with the children with the public.

However, social media users and locals were reportedly relieved upon learning of the news of the children being found safe. The focus of the police and the locals is reportedly on ensuring the safety and well-being of the children while pursuing appropriate legal actions in accordance with the law.

Gloucestershire Constabulary reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals within the community. They also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in ensuring the protection of all members of society.

Further updates regarding the case are anticipated as the investigation continues.