Chili's introduces new Big QP Burger: All you need to know

Chili's has introduced a new Big QP Burger as part of its 3 For Me menu. It will be available starting April 16, 2025, as the restaurant aims to attract fast-food customers.
Chili's is a casual dining restaurant that has become very popular since it was founded in 1975 in Texas by Larry Lavine. It is known for its Mexican and South American cuisine but has also ventured into fast food. It offers burgers, fries, and much more at its locations. The chain has now added a new burger to its 3 For Me menu that is delicious, filling, and arguably cost-effective.
Also Read: Which restaurant has replaced Olive Garden as America's biggest casual dining chain? Details explored
More about Chili's new Big QP Burger
The QP in the Big QP Burger stands for quarter pounder. This burger boasts 85% more beef than a traditional Quarter Pounder. It features a rich beef patty, two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, diced onions, and pickles.
This burger is part of the 3 For Me menu, which includes the Big QP Burger with fries, bottomless chips with salsa, and a bottomless fountain drink. Introducing the new burger, the company's Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix, said (via PR Newswire):
"We believe Chili's 3 For Me menu, starting at just $10.99, has been the best value in the industry since we introduced it in 2022, and we just made it even better with the new Big QP burger, featuring a fast food flavor profile our guests will recognize."
The 3 For Me menu costs $10.99. Starting April 16, 2025, the Big QP Burger will be included in this menu. Customers can also opt for the Big Smasher Burger instead of the Big QP Burger.
Chili's introduces Fast Food Financing pop-up
The casual dining restaurant is very popular, but it understands that customers cannot eat there every day. Therefore, it has ventured into fast food and has taken a stance against rising fast-food prices. Chili's has launched a new pop-up called Fast Food Financing at 37 Union Square West, New York, NY 10003. It will operate from 11 am to 5 pm EST on April 16-17, 2025.
The new pop-up will offer customers the chance to enter the premises and experience a financing store. They will then receive a $20 gift card and gain access to the brand's speakeasy. Here, they can enjoy the 3 For Me menu, which includes bottomless chips with salsa, a bottomless fountain drink, and a Big QP Burger with fries. Regarding Fast Food Financing, George Felix stated:
"For those times when you can't get to a Chili's and find yourself settling for the drive-thru, we opened Fast Food Financing to help customers in their time of need."
With this pop-up, Chili's aims to highlight its efforts to offset the high prices of traditional fast-food chains. In fact, it has opened Fast Food Financing next to a well-known fast-food outlet.
Customers who can't visit this pop-up can find more information on fastfoodfinancing.com. They can also visit their nearest Chili's for the 3 For Me menu and participate in giveaways on the brand's social media handles.
Also Read: The Office's Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery collaborate with Chili's for their new Scranton location inspired by the show