Which restaurant has replaced Olive Garden as America's biggest casual dining chain? Details explored

Texas Roadhouse has surpassed Olive Garden as America’s largest dining chain in the casual restaurant category, according to Technomic’s 2024 industry data (via Tasting Table). The steakhouse chain reported $5.5 billion in annual sales, outpacing Olive Garden. This marks the first time since 2018 that Olive Garden has lost its top position. Texas Roadhouse’s 14.7% sales growth and 26 new locations in 2024 contrast sharply with Olive Garden’s 0.8% sales increase and 15 new openings.

Ad

The shift reflects changing consumer preferences toward value-driven, experience-focused dining chains. Texas Roadhouse emphasizes scratch-made meals, free bread rolls, and a lively atmosphere, while Olive Garden retains its appeal through unlimited breadsticks and Italian-American staples. Despite the change in rankings, both diner chains remain dominant players in the competitive casual restaurant sector.

Texas Roadhouse dining chain’s growth strategy and 2024 performance

Steakhouse surge: Texas Roadhouse takes the crown (Image via LinkedIn/Texas Roadhouse)

Texas Roadhouse’s ascent to the top dining chain spot stems from a 14.7% sales jump in 2024; reaching $5.5 billion. The steakhouse opened 26 new locations, focusing on markets with a strong demand for its community-oriented, high-energy dining experience. Technomic data shows 13% of its Q4 2024 sales came from to-go orders; reflecting adaptability to off-premise trends.

Ad

The chain’s emphasis on made-from-scratch food, including hand-cut steaks and fresh-baked rolls, aligns with diners seeking perceived quality and value. Its weekly sales averaged $153,867 per location in late 2024, outpacing competitors. Texas Roadhouse also invests in staffing and operations to maintain service standards, a factor analysts credit for its consistent growth.

Olive Garden’s position in the casual dining landscape

Olive Garden In Arizona - Source: Getty

Olive Garden remains the second-largest dining chain in the U.S., generating $5.2 billion in 2024 sales. Though its 0.8% growth lagged behind Texas Roadhouse, it added 15 new locations, maintaining a larger footprint with over 900+ restaurants nationwide. The chain’s unlimited breadsticks, salad offerings, and family-style meals continue to attract loyal customers, particularly in Texas, which hosts the most Olive Garden locations.

Ad

Parent company Darden Restaurants has introduced initiatives like bottled salad dressings and limited-time dishes (e.g., the “Tour of Italy” platter) to reinvigorate sales. However, inflationary pressures and shifting preferences toward protein-centric menus may have impacted its slower growth compared to steakhouse rivals.

2024’s top 10 casual dining chains by sales

Chili's Grill & Bar ranked third on the list (Image via Instagram/@chilis)

Technomic’s ranking of the largest chains highlights Texas Roadhouse’s lead, followed by Olive Garden and Chili’s Grill & Bar. Below are the 2024 sales figures for the top 10:

Ad

Texas Roadhouse: $5.49 billion Olive Garden: $5.15 billion Chili’s Grill & Bar: $4.57 billion Applebee’s: $4.10 billion Buffalo Wild Wings: $4.05 billion LongHorn Steakhouse: $3.01 billion Outback Steakhouse: $2.72 billion The Cheesecake Factory: $2.66 billion Red Lobster: $1.68 billion Red Robin: $1.50 billion

Steakhouse concepts dominate the upper tiers, with four appearing in the top 10. Chili’s and Applebee’s hold steady with broader menus, while Red Lobster and Red Robin face challenges retaining market share.

The rise of Texas Roadhouse underscores the evolving priorities of casual dining chain patrons, who increasingly prioritize experiential dining and perceived meal quality over traditional staples. While Olive Garden retains a strong foothold, its slower growth signals the need for strategic menu and operational adjustments. As dining chains navigate post-pandemic consumer habits, Texas Roadhouse’s community-driven model and value focus position it to sustain momentum in 2025 and beyond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 6+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More