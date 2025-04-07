Applebee's Spring Menu 2025: New items, special offers, and more details explored 

Applebee's Spring Menu 2025 introduces four new items alongside returning favorites and budget-friendly deals. The seasonal offerings, launched in time for spring break, include two new cocktails, a customizable soda upgrade, and hearty entrees like the Big Bangin' Burger.

Promotions such as the $10 "Really Big Meal Deal" and "2 for $25" combo accompany the menu refresh, emphasizing value. Moreover, new drinks from Applebee's spring menu, such as the Strawberry Daq-A-Rita Bucket and Dirty Sodas, join refreshing food skillets and burgers, blending sweet, spicy, and savory flavors.

What's new on the drink lineup at Applebee's Spring Menu 2025?

Sip, savor, and save this season with these drinks (Image via Applebee's)

The Applebee's Spring Menu is offering two alcoholic buckets and a soda upgrade. The Strawberry Daq-A-Rita Bucket mixes strawberry Patrón Silver margarita with Bacardí Superior Rum. Meanwhile, the Rum Breeze Bucket combines Bacardí Superior Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curaçao, and fruit juices.

The Dirty Sodas option lets customers add whipped cream and a cherry to any soda for an extra $1. Returning favorites include the Party on the Beach Bucket. This drink blends Bacardí Lime Rum, peach schnapps, and tropical juices. These group-sized beverages align with the chain's focus on shareable, festive drinks for spring break gatherings.

In a press release dated March 31, 2025, Nathan Grover, Applebee's Executive Director, Bar & Beverage, remarked:

"This spring, it's all about vacation vibes and variety at Applebee's. Grab your friends and enjoy buckets of fun – and rum - in three tropical flavors."

Spotlight on Applebee's new food items

Hot Honey Glazed Chicken & Bacon Skillet (Image via Applebee's)

Two entrees are at the center of the Applebee's Spring Menu: the Big Bangin' Burger and Hot Honey Glazed Chicken & Bacon Skillet.

The burger has an all-beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a sweet-spicy jalapeño-bacon sauce on a Brioche bun. The skillet dish includes grilled chicken breast glazed with hot honey and topped with bacon and parsley. It is served with mushrooms, onions, and waffle fries.

These items join existing staples like the Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich, which remains part of the $10 "Really Big Meal Deal." The Hot Honey Glazed Chicken & Bacon Skillet pairs sweet and savory elements, aligning with seasonal trends in comfort food offerings.

Limited-time deals and returning Applebee's promotions

Applebee's emphasizes affordability with its Applebee's Spring Menu promotions. The "2 for $25" deal lets guests pick two full−size entrees paired with side salads or an appetizer. On the other hand, the $10 "Really Big Meal Deal" includes either the Big Bangin' Burger or Big Cluckin' Chicken Sandwich. Along with the choice of burgers, customers can also enjoy unlimited fries and soda with the deal.

Really Big Meal Deal offers Big Bangin' Burger with unlimited fries & soda (Image via Applebee's)

Returning items like the Party on the Beach Bucket and skillets join new additions such as the Big Bangin' Burger and Strawberry Daq-A-Rita Bucket. This mix of familiar and new menu options caters to customers who prefer classic choices or experimental flavors.

With no announced end date for the menu by the chain, the items may remain available through spring and early summer.

