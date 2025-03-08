LongHorn Steakhouse brings back a popular menu item: All you need to know

LongHorn Steakhouse has reintroduced its Grilled Lamb Chops for a limited time, available starting March 3, 2025. The bone-in chops are fire-grilled to chef-recommended medium temperature, and served with a special sauce, mashed potatoes, and wilted spinach.

This seasonal item, first launched over a decade ago, returns by “popular demand” after gaining viral attention in 2024 for a Parmesan crust customization.

LongHorn Steakhouse emphasizes that the Parmesan crust is a standard add-on for any dish, not a “secret menu” hack. The lamb chops are hand-cut in-house and marinated, aligning with the chain’s focus on bold flavors.

LongHorn Steakhouse limited-time lamb chops: Prep and pairings

Spring’s seasonal favorite- grilled lamb chops is back (Image via LongHorn Steakhouse)

LongHorn Steakhouse’s Grilled Lamb Chops, which are fire-grilled and topped with a roasted tomato garlic herb sauce, as per the restaurant's website, starts at $27.79. Served alongside creamy mashed potatoes and wilted spinach, the dish is available at all 580+ U.S. locations.

The mashed potatoes and spinach sides are deliberate pairings, designed to complement the robust flavors of the lamb. The wilted spinach is lightly seasoned, while the mashed potatoes use a cream-based recipe to balance the dish’s savory elements.

Originally introduced as a spring item tied to Easter, the lamb chops have become a recurring seasonal offering. Their return follows customer requests and social media buzz, particularly around customization options.

Parmesan crust: From steak add-on to lamb upgrade

The grilled lamb chops with Parmesan and Garlic Cheese blend (Image via LongHorn Steakhouse)

In 2024, TikTok users popularized ordering the lamb chops with the chain’s popular Parmesan crust, which was initially created in 2010 for steaks. The crust combines provolone, ranch dressing, herbs, and Parmesan breadcrumbs. The Parmesan crusted lamb chops starts at $30.28.

While the customization is not new, the chain now actively promotes it to clarify that it is a standard option, not a hidden feature. The Parmesan crust can be added to any menu item for an extra charge, but its pairing with lamb chops has driven renewed interest. The official website of the restaurant urges customers to “raise the bar” by opting for the cheesy topping.

Recommended pairings with the Grilled Lamb Chops include Firecracker Chicken Wraps and Strawberries & Cream Shortcake, priced at $11.79 and $9.29, respectively.

Availability and ordering details

Lamb chops are available for a limited time only- no end date specified (Image via LongHorn Steakhouse)

The lamb chops are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through March 2025, though the exact end date is not specified. To order the Parmesan crust version, customers can request the add-on when placing their order. The brand warns that the item may sell out due to high demand.

No loyalty program or app-exclusive offers are required, making the dish accessible to all patrons. The restaurant chain recommends calling ahead to confirm availability at local locations, as inventory varies.

LongHorn Steakhouse’s decision to reintroduce lamb chops underscores its strategy to leverage seasonal demand and social media trends. As it formalizes the Parmesan crust option, the chain capitalizes on viral popularity while offering customizable dishes. As spring dining preferences shift, the limited-time offering provides a timely reason for customers to revisit the brand.

For location details and menu options, visit the restaurant's website.

