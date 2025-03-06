Carnegie Deli is bringing its signature flavors and offering to Costco shelves. Starting in early March 2025, the Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo Pack will be available at 50 select Costco locations across the Northeast region of the United States.

Priced at $17.99, the 1.5 pound pre-sliced meat pack makes it easy for deli lovers to taste the flavour of Carnegie Deli at home. Speaking to Food and Wine, Carnegie Deli Group Sarrie Herper talked about the move to make the deli's offering more accessible.

“Carnegie Deli is more than just a deli; it’s a New York institution and has been a cultural symbol of the city’s vibrant Jewish deli tradition since 1937. We want Costco customers to feel like they're getting a genuine taste of New York, a piece of our legacy, with every bite.”

What's inside the Carnegie Deli combo pack?

The Costco exclusive Carnegie Deli Pre-Sliced Corned Beef and Pastrami Combo Pack is designed to be convenient, while also delivering the quality the brand is known for. The meats come thinly sliced, and are ready in minutes, making it easy to build a deli-style sandwich quickly and easily.

Since each pack comes with 1.5 pounds of cured, deli meat- 12 ounces each of the pastrami and the corned beef- it is ideal for meal prep, large gathering or just as a meal for one.

The New York Style Pastrami is smoky and peppery, brine and slow-smoked using a traditional family recipe. The resulting beef is tender and packed with flavor. The tender Cooked Corned Beef is cured and simmered, giving it a slightly salty, aromatic flavor. It goes well with Reuben sandwiches.

The Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo is available at 50 select Costco locations, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Maryland and Maine.

The brand has announced plans to expand further eventually, according to Food and Wine.

Ways to enjoy the Costo Exclusive Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo

The Carnegie Deli Combo Pack, exclusively available at Costco, can be used to make some classic sandwiches and snacks. The pastrami as well as the corned beef slices could elevate a deli-style charcuterie board, along with an assortment of cheeses, mustard and crackers.

The Pastrami can be used in a classic Pastrami on Rye, which is a simple sandwich with mustard on fresh rye bread, along with pastrami. Alternatively, pastrami on brioche buns with pickles and spicy mustard make for a great snack for large gatherings.

The Corned Beef would work well in Reuben Sandwich, which included Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread, along with the beef. The corned beef can also be diced up and sautéed with potatoes, onions, and eggs for a breakfast hash.

Carnege Deli has long been famous in New York's food scene. Established in 1937, the deli quickly became famous for their loaded pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, premium cured meats and rich cheesecakes.

The original deli shop, once located near Carnegie Hall in the Theatre District of New York City, has had celebrities and locals walk through its doors before the physical location closed in 2016. Carnegie Deli continued via online platforms, a Madison Square Garden outpost and collaborations like this one with Costco.

