When did Kandi Burruss open Blaze Steak & Seafood? RHOA alum and husband Todd Tucker hit with over $150K lawsuit for unpaid rent and more

The landlord of Kandi Burruss' Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant has sued her and her husband, Todd Tucker, in a lawsuit. According to the landlord, Montego Pacific Inc, the eatery is allegedly in a debt of $154,139.17, as reported by WSB-TV.

Montego also claimed that Burruss' restaurant allegedly owed an extra "$56,495.75 for repairs to the premises and the 10% overhead fee, exclusive of interest" in a lawsuit submitted to Fulton County State Court on Monday, March 3.

Blaze Steak & Seafood opened in 2020 as a component of Burruss' expanding restaurant chain. Together with her husband Todd Tucker, she co-owns the steakhouse, which they have positioned as a posh dining destination in Southwest Atlanta.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker's restaurant is now facing a lawsuit

In 2020, Kandi Burruss, who has been a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a long time, and Todd Tucker established Blaze Steak & Seafood in southwest Atlanta. Kandi Burruss and Todd talked about starting a family restaurant during season 8 of the RHOA.

The pair did not, however, open the Old Lady Gang, a soul food restaurant in Castleberry Hill, until season 9 of the show in 2017. Since then, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have increased their footprint by establishing a second eatery called Blaze Steak and Seafood, which is named after their daughter, Blaze.

Todd Tucker, the husband of the reality TV star, formally announced the restaurant's launch on Instagram on August 11, 2020. According to Todd's Instagram caption, his peers frequently asked why their Atlanta neighbourhood lacked particular eateries. Todd decided to create a restaurant with Kandi in order to solve the issue on his own.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, based on Georgia Department of Public Health data, Blaze Steak & Seafood received a health score of 93 in late 2023. In its website, the description of the restaurant reads:

“Blaze Steak and Seafood introduces South West Atlanta to an elevated steakhouse experience, accompanied with fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails...."

It further continued:

"In keeping in the tradition of the South, Blaze offers classic southern sides like Mac n Cheese, Green beans, Brussels Sprouts and warm Honey Butter bread that effortlessly melts in your mouth. We’ll seal it with a sweet kiss with our signature desserts..”

The restaurant's journey hasn't been the smoothest, despite its branding. Blaze faced criticism and bad news after being temporarily closed in 2021 for health issues, as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Even though the establishment has now raised its health standards, a fresh complaint has been filed against it. The eatery owes $154,139.17 in late rent, according to the landlord.

The landlord further claimed that Kandi Burruss and her group are in violation of their lease, and if the overdue rent is not paid, there may be more legal repercussions. The significant interest charges that are being charged, which reportedly add $12,083.50 a month to the overdue rent until the loan is paid off, further complicate this scenario.

In this instance, Burruss' reputation, along with Blaze Steak & Seafood's future, may suffer significantly as a result of the disagreement with the landlord. Kandi Burruss may be subject to further legal action if the unpaid back rent is not paid. This covers the restaurant's possible shutdown.

Meanwhile, Kandi has not yet issued a word regarding the legal turmoil. Additionally, the landlord Montego Pacific Inc. has refrained from commenting.

