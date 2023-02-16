What is Farmesa Fresh Eatery? Menu, price, and all about the Chipotle spin-off restaurant

Farmesa Fresh Eatery, the next concept from the people behind Chipotle Mexican Grill, will open in California on February 15, 2023, serving up personalized bowls of food.

Farmesa is a new, daring concept with exquisite proteins, greens, grains, and veggies that are modeled based on Chipotle's principles for "Food with Integrity." The brand will have a "soft debut," with a smaller menu and shorter hours, before its formal opening the following month.

Cheat Code TV @cheatcode_tv Chipotle Mexican Grill to launch new spinoff, Farmesa Fresh Eatery, in a ghost kitchen $CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill to launch new spinoff, Farmesa Fresh Eatery, in a ghost kitchen $CMG https://t.co/QWCWaYrUGX

Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a press release that one of the company's strategic goals is to develop and invest in new restaurant concepts and culinary venues that align with Chipotle's commitment to making fresh food every day and cuisine with integrity. He further added, by saying:

"Our New Ventures team, which was created in 2022, developed a unique restaurant concept that uses classic culinary techniques with flavorful ingredients in a fast-casual setting that we're excited to test and learn on before we determine a broader rollout strategy."

Details about Chipotle's Farmesa Fresh Eatery menu and how fans can place their order

Farmesa will provide a choice of bowls with prices ranging from $11.95 to $16.95. A protein, green or grain, two sides, a selection of five sauces, and a topping option will all be included in each bowl.

To maximize throughput and assist restaurant personnel to learn about different culinary techniques, Farmesa will debut with a limited-run menu.

A complete menu for the idea will feature items like Classic Santa Maria-style Grilled Tri-Tip Steak, Everything Spice-Crusted Ora King Salmon, Whipped Potatoes, Golden Beets, Sprouted Cauliflower, and Sweet Potato Chips.

Jonathan Maze @jonathanmaze



Farmesa "will help Chipotle test and learn on future restaurant concepts." The "California-inspired fresh eatery" will feature customizable bowls. $CMG There it is. Chipotle acknowledging what @livetodineout told you last week: It is opening a new concept called Farmesa.Farmesa "will help Chipotle test and learn on future restaurant concepts." The "California-inspired fresh eatery" will feature customizable bowls. $CMG There it is. Chipotle acknowledging what @livetodineout told you last week: It is opening a new concept called Farmesa. Farmesa "will help Chipotle test and learn on future restaurant concepts." The "California-inspired fresh eatery" will feature customizable bowls. $CMG https://t.co/KkITJZxSr2

Along with still and sparkling water, Farmesa will proudly offer 100% Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and All-Natural drinks from Tractor Beverage Co.

Fans can place an order at the Kitchen United Mix location at 1315 Third Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401, online at kitchenunited.com/santamonica, or for pickup and delivery using marketplace apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats.

A synopsis of the Chipotle restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. cultivates a better world by delivering authentic cuisine made with healthy ingredients, responsibly sourced products, and traditional cooking methods without the use of artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

As of December 31, 2022, Chipotle operated almost 3,200 stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. It is the only restaurant chain of its scale to own and manage every one of its locations, in addition to being listed on the 2022 list of Fortune's Most Admired Companies,

Chipotle is ranked among the Fortune 500 companies. Chipotle has been a lengthy pioneer and innovator in the culinary sector with over 100,000 staff members that are dedicated to giving customers a fantastic experience.

