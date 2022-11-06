Choi Woo-shik in talk to feature in Youn’s Kitchen sequel

tvN's internationally acclaimed variety television series Youn’s Kitchen is set to make its comeback with season 3, this time with an even more stunning cast. On November 5, a media report revealed that Our Beloved Summer star Choi Woo-shik may be joining international heartthrob Park Seo-joon in the upcoming season of Na Young-suk’s television series.

Subsequently, on the same day, Choi Woo-shik’s agency, management SOOP, clarified that the news was not confirmed and was contingent on the schedule and other commitments of the actor:

“It’s true that [Choi Woo Shik] has received a casting offer for the show, but because he is currently in the midst of filming a drama, he is still in talks.”

Youn's Kitchen is an internationally popular reality variety program which follows the daily activities of a group of notable celebrities who are seen working at a pop-up restaurant. This unique reality show involves a team of celebrated personalities to provide hospitality to international guests in a variety of locations.

Youn Yuh-jung, Shin Goo, Lee Seo-jin, and Jung Yu-mi were the original hosts of the show when it premiered in 2017, and they catered to residents in Bali, Indonesia.

Choi Woo-shik previously appeared in Youn’s Kitchen’s spin-off

sojuice @sojuiceseyo If these three be together in the next youn's kitchen, it will be their third show working together (and Dream movie hasnt seen the light of day) If these three be together in the next youn's kitchen, it will be their third show working together (and Dream movie hasnt seen the light of day) https://t.co/YGOIzdv658

Parasite star Choi Woo-shik’s connection to Youn’s Kitchen is not new. The actor has previously featured in a spin-off of Youn's Kitchen, Youn’s Stay in 2021. Youn’s Stay was a rebranded version of Youn’s Kitchen, which was filmed due to the restrictions posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 to the original show.

Working on a similar theme, Youn’s Stay featured popular celebrities who managed a Hanok guesthouse, which primarily served international guests who visited the place to experience traditional Korean culture.

Both shows were directed by Na Young-seok, who is also set to return to direct the new season of Youn’s Kitchen. The upcoming season is the third installment of the show that comes after a hiatus in its production during the pandemic.

Park Seo-joon and Jung Yu-mi, both of whom have previously featured on the show, are also in talks to participate in the new season as hosts. The Itaewon Class' actor had also featured on Youn's Stay in 2021 alongside Choi Woo-shik.

More about Youn’s Kitchen

Youn’s Kitchen, which is set to make a grand comeback after two years, has heightened viewers' expectations due to its incredible past record.

Season one transported the stars and viewers to Bali, while season two flew them to a restaurant in Tenerife, Spain. The high viewership statistics is a testament to the massive success of both seasons. According to Nielsen Korea, the first season averaged a 14.1% viewing rating. The second season was more successful, drawing in an average of 16% viewers.

While the location for season 3 is yet to be revealed, Youn's Kitchen will premiere soon as shooting for the same is set to begin in December this year.

