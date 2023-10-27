Chris Stapleton extended All-American Road Show Tour 2024: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Country music artist Chris Stapleton has announced that he will extend his All-American Road Show into 2024. The extended tour turned out to be a great chance for concert-goers, who missed previous dates to show to this remarkable tour. Stapleton's All-American Road Show will continue throughout the summer of 2024, offering fans an opportunity to experience his live performances in various cities across the United States.

The tour will include a popular lineup of openers sharing the stage with Chris Stapleton. Fans can look forward to performances by acclaimed artists such as Sheryl Crow, Elle King, Marcus King, Willie Nelson and Family, Marty Stuart, Turnpike Troubadours, The War and Treaty, and Lainey Wilson on various tour dates.

Tickets for these extended dates will go on sale November 3, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time via Chris Stapleton's official website. Presale will take place for Citi cardholders and will go on sale from October 31. Fans can also follow his social media to stay updated with the latest news updates of the tour.

Chris Stapleton's Extended 2024 tour will begin in San Diego and end in Las Vegas

Chris Stapleton will kick off his tour with a concert in San Diego, which is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a final concert in Las Vegas on December 7, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues for the Chris Stapleton tour:

March 2, 2024—San Diego, CA—Petco Park

April 3, 2024—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre

April 4, 2024—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center

April 6, 2024—Minneapolis, MN—U.S. Bank Stadium

May 4, 2024—Indianapolis, IN—Lucas Oil Stadium

May 9, 2024—West Palm Beach, FL—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 11, 2024—Jacksonville, FL—Everbank Stadium

May 22, 2024—Rapid City, SD—The Monument

May 25, 2024—Ames, IA—Jack Trice Stadium

May 31, 2024—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center

June 1, 2024—Charlotte, NC—Bank of America Stadium

June 6, 2024—Philadelphia, PA—Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7, 2024—Bristow, VA—Jiffy Lube Live

June 8, 2024—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium

June 12, 2024—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center

June 26, 2024—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl

June 29, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 11, 2024—Buffalo, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 12, 2024—Pittsburgh, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 13, 2024—Detroit, MI—Ford Field

July 18, 2024—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center

July 19, 2024—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center

July 20, 2024—Chicago, IL—Soldier Field

July 25, 2024—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

July 26, 2024—Portland, OR—RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

July 27, 2024—Seattle, WA—T-Mobile Park

August 1, 2024—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion

August 2, 2024—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion

August 9, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena

August 21, 2024—Birmingham, AL—The Legacy Arena at the BJCC

August 22, 2024—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena

October 16, 2024—Manchester, England—AO Arena

October 17, 2024—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena

October 20, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena

October 22, 2024—Birmingham, England—Utilita Arena

October 23, 2024—London, England—The O2

December 7, 2024—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium

Tickets for the extended All-American Road Show dates are expected to be in high demand, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats early. The addition of these new tour dates is a testament to Chris Stapleton's commitment to providing an unforgettable live music experience for his fans, and it's clear that the All-American Road Show will continue to be a highlight of the country music calendar in 2024.