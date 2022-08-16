Christian Lamar Weston arrest: Texas teen charged for the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia at son's gravesite

On August 15, 17-year-old Texas teen Christian Lamar Weston was arrested for the murder of 52-year-old Yolanda N'Gaojia, a woman who was fatally shot while visiting her late son's grave on March 22.

As per Texas authorities, Christian Lamar Weston allegedly entered Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery at around 5 pm on March 22 before reportedly shooting two people, including Yolanda N'Gaojia. Gaojia was visiting her son's grave on his 22nd birthday. She was conducting a balloon release as a tribute to him.

Patrick S. Tomlinson @stealthygeek The guns used in these crimes are, overwhelmingly, illegally obtained. They are stolen from homes or cars, acquired through illegal straw purchases, or assembled from illegal and untraceable "ghost gun" kits. These are the hardest to regulate. 7/ The guns used in these crimes are, overwhelmingly, illegally obtained. They are stolen from homes or cars, acquired through illegal straw purchases, or assembled from illegal and untraceable "ghost gun" kits. These are the hardest to regulate. 7/

In an official statement by the Killeen Police Department, the authorities summed up the incident.

The statement read:

"Upon the officers' arrival, they located two victims who had been shot."

It added:

"N'Gaojia succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 6:56 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas."

Paul Silverman @aPaulled The population of America is 330 million.

There are 380 million guns in America.

That are known.

Statistics are hard to argue.

The reason that gun violence is so prevalent in America is because of the easy availability of guns.

"Guns deter gun violence" is very easily disproved. The population of America is 330 million.There are 380 million guns in America.That are known.Statistics are hard to argue.The reason that gun violence is so prevalent in America is because of the easy availability of guns."Guns deter gun violence" is very easily disproved.

While the second victim survived, N'Gaojia was declared dead at the hospital 2 hours later.

The alleged crime of Christian Lamar Weston

According to the Killeen Police Department, Christian Lamar Weston is currently held without bond at the Bell County jail. The New York Post reported that he had been charged with murder and unlicensed possession of a weapon.

IG: L.monyelle 🦂 @l_monyelle



Yolanda Ngaojia’s Memorial Service Please donate to help fund the memorial service for Yolanda N’Gaojia whose life was taken March 22nd in Killeen, Tx. The family appreciates any help given!Yolanda Ngaojia’s Memorial Service gofund.me/c758f5e2 Please donate to help fund the memorial service for Yolanda N’Gaojia whose life was taken March 22nd in Killeen, Tx. The family appreciates any help given!Yolanda Ngaojia’s Memorial Service gofund.me/c758f5e2

On Saturday, in a statement, the Bell County District Attorney's Office announced that they had identified Weston as the prime suspect.

"This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and a complaint was returned charging Christian Lamar Weston with Murder."

As per Chisolm Funeral Home, Yolanda's son Amir Tajai-Kineh N'Gaojia was a New Jersey-born man who died on January 1, 2022. While it has not been confirmed how he passed away, it is known that he was out on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kineh N'Gaojia, Yolanda's ex-husband, condemned the killing on his Facebook Page.

He said:

“I hope (Christopher Lamar Weston) gets the death penalty."

He added:

“This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life. I can’t believe you are gone Yolanda N’Gaojia … how y’all gonna kill her on her son birthday at his gravesite???”

In another post, he said:

"Those bullets took a precious gem from us but gave us an Amazing Angel to guide us so you know we ain't going nowhere but up cause we know how hard you rode for your family."

Lst promotions @Lstpromotion a mother was fatally shot at a cemetery in Texas. She had been there visiting the gravesite of her son who recently died. It was her son’s “first birthday in Heaven,” authorities and her husband stated.

Just after 5 p.m., Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was shot and killed at Calvary a mother was fatally shot at a cemetery in Texas. She had been there visiting the gravesite of her son who recently died. It was her son’s “first birthday in Heaven,” authorities and her husband stated.Just after 5 p.m., Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was shot and killed at Calvary https://t.co/72Mc4bmSLg

The case remains under investigation. The motivation for the March 22 killing remains unknown.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das