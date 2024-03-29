Christian Soto charges explored as authorities identify victims in Rockford stabbings that left four dead 

Christian Soto, a 22-year-old man from Rockford, Illinois, accused of killing four individuals on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in a stabbing spree, was charged with 12 murder/intent to kill or injure charges and one home invasion charge.

According to Winnebago Jail records, Christin Soto had a criminal damage to property charge on his record before the incident. He was taken into custody following a stabbing spree that began from the 2300 block of Holmes Street and spilled into adjacent residential blocks in both Rockford and Winnebago County.

Soto was arrested 20 minutes after authorities received the report of the stabbing. He stands accused of killing four people, including his 22-year-old friend Jacob Schupbach, and injuring at least seven.

The remaining three slain victims were identified as Jacob Schupbach's mother, Romona Schupbach, 63, Jenna Newcomb, 15, and Jay Larson, 49.

Christian Soto blames alleged laced weed for killing four people

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, in a press conference, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Christian Soto told the police on Wednesday afternoon, that he was smoking weed with his friend Jacob Schupbach, which he alleged had been laced with an “unknown narcotic.”

The suspect allegedly became paranoid after smoking the weed and grabbed a knife from the kitchen before he began stabbing his friend and his friend’s mother, who died at the scene. According to the suspect’s and the victim’s Facebook profiles, they attended Rockford East High School together.

Christian Soto recalled to the police that after he fled the scene, he took “out the mailman”, identified as Jay Larson, 49, whom he fatally stabbed multiple times before plowing him over in his truck.

Christian Soto, armed with a "katana-style" knife, then broke into multiple homes, in the 4000 block of Cleveland Avenue and attacked three people before one of them hit him with a bottle, prompting him to leave the scene. Soto then broke into a home where three teenage girls were watching a movie in a basement. He attacked the girls with a bat, killing 15-year-old Jenna Newcomb, who died saving her sister and best friend from the assailant.

Christian Soto was taken into custody after chasing an injured woman into the street and stabbing her before a “Good Samaritan” intervened, who was also injured in the incident.

Authorities announce counseling services for residents impacted by the attack

In a Facebook post, The City of Rockford said a vigil was held at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Charles Street and Eggleston Road. Authorities also announced counseling services for residents impacted by the attack.

“To support loved ones and families of the victims, as well as residents of this neighborhood, we have arranged for emotional support and counseling services to be available free of charge at Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway, at the following dates and times.”

President Joe Biden released the following statement saying in part:

“We are praying for the families of those who lost loved ones, and hoping that all those injured make a full recovery. We are also grateful for the heroic actions of local law enforcement, who confronted the suspect and prevented the loss of more innocent life."

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also issued a statement about the attack:

"Today, we are shocked by another horrific act of violence against innocent members of our community. We can report that the suspect is in custody and the threat has been neutralized. Now that he is in custody, our primary concern is ensuring that our community members directly impacted by this violence are supported throughout their healing and recovery.”

Anyone with additional information about the attack was asked to contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900. Anonymous tips can be sent to 815-963-7867.