Who was Jonathan Diller? All about the New York police officer fatally shot during traffic stop

In a press conference on Monday, March 25, 2024, New York City Mayor Adams said that Jonathan Diller, 31-year-old NYPD officer, was shot and killed during a traffic stop earlier in the day. The shooting reportedly occurred just before 5:50 pm in the Far Rockaway section of Queens when Officer Diller and his partner encountered a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop.

When the officers approached the vehicle, a man identified as Guy Rivera, 34, shot Diller below his bullet-proof vest, prompting the injured officer's partner to return fire and wound the suspected shooter, who was taken to an area hospital.

Jonathan Diller was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and he later succumbed to his injuries.

Jonathan Diller is survived by his wife and a young child

In a post on X, Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban said Officer Jonathan Diller joined the NYPD in February 2021 and was married with a 1-year-old child at the time of his death. Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani said Diller was recognized three times for "Excellent Police Duty" in a post on X.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny detailed the incident that claimed the life of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in a news conference. Kenny said on Monday evening, Diller and his partner pulled over Lindy Jones, 41, and Guy Rivera after they parked illegally at a bus stop.

Kenny said Rivera, who was asked to leave the car numerous times by the officers, refused to comply with the order and instead shot Diller in the torso underneath his bullet-resistant vest.

Diller’s partner then shot Rivera in the back following a struggle. Shortly after, Diller was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, who was also taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, was expected to survive his injuries. The driver of the car, Lindy Jones, was taken into custody, police said.

In a press release, New York State Senator James Sanders Jr mourned the passing of Officer Diller, which marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

“Officer Jonathan Diller dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community. His bravery and commitment will never be forgotten. This senseless act has left a deep void in our city, and our hearts ache for the Diller's family, friends, and fellow officers.”

Mayor Adams expressed his grief over the incident in a press conference.

“We lost one of our sons today and it is extremely painful it's extremely painful.

The Tustin Police Department penned a tribute on Facebook to the fallen officer described as a hero who died while serving his community.

“Hours ago, the @nypd lost a hero. Officer Jonathan Diller was killed while protecting New York. He was not only a hero to the community he served, but a loving husband and father. Please join the Tustin Police Department in sending our prayers to the NYPD and the family of Officer Diller. Rest In Peace, Sir," the Police Department wrote.

Mayor Adams revealed both Rivera and Lindy Jones have prior criminal records and were arrested numerous times over the years. According to Department of Correction records, Rivera was released from prison in 2021 after serving nearly five years for criminal sale of a controlled substance.