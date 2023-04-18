City and Colour UK Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Dallas Green, aka City and Colour, recently took to social media to confirm a tour in October 2023. The artist announced the tour after releasing his 7th studio album The Love Still Held Me Near. Fans can purchase tickets for City and Colour Tour 2023 as they go on sale on April 21 at 10 am on the artist's official website.

In a press release, the artist also shed light on his most recent album, The Love Still Held Me Near. He mentioned that the work of art was born from his journey through "grief and heartache."

He said:

“The Love Still Held Me Near was born out of unimaginable loss and the subsequent journey through the grief and heartache that followed. It’s about digging deep down into yourself and attempting to unearth hope and light in the things that can comfort you through those times. For me that has always been writing and recording music, so that’s exactly what I did.”

City and Colour UK Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The tour will begin at Bristol’s O2 Academy and will continue through Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow. It is scheduled to end at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in November. Here are the dates and venues for the City and Colour UK Tour 2023:

October 27, 2023, Bristol – O2 Academy

October 29, 2023, Birmingham – O2 Institute

October 30, 2023, Manchester – Albert Hall

October 31, 2023, Glasgow – Barrowland

November 02, 2023, London – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

City and Colour debuted his first full-length album in 2005

Dallas Michael John Albert Green, also known as City and Colour, is a Canadian musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is well known for his work as a singer, songwriter, and rhythm guitarist for Alexisonfire. The artist's debut full-length album Sometimes was released in 2005 and it went on to achieve platinum certification in 2006. The album also won the 2007 Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year.

The artist has gained a massive fanbase globally and has received several accolades and awards including two Songwriter of the Year awards, one Triple Platinum, two Double Platinum, one Platinum, and one Gold certification in Canada. The artist has also received Platinum certification for all four of Alexisonfire’s full-length records.

The artist’s last studio album A Pill For Loneliness debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. The album was also his 4th consecutive chart-topper in Canada. The artist’s song If I Should Go Before You has won hearts globally, debuting at No. 16 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart and ranking in fifth position in Australia, where his LP Little Hell was certified Gold.

Fans are now eager to see him in action as he stages the stage at his upcoming concert.

