⁠"Clearly trying to re-enact Animal House": Internet reacts as video of food fight between customers and Waffle House staff goes viral

A video featuring Waffle House employees and a few customers engaging in a food fight recently surfaced online. In the video, the customers and staff at an Ohio branch of the chain are seen throwing food items at one another.

As per BNN Breaking, just after the incident, law enforcement officials were called and they issued arrest warrants for three individuals involved in the fight at Waffle House. Officials reportedly apprehended Brittany Appleberry, Andrea Lovett, and Duane Hutchinson.

The video of the incident went viral online and several netizens took to social media to react to the same. An X user mentioned the customers and employees were trying to re-enact the food fight from the 1978 film Animal House.

Social media users react to Waffle House food fight video

The food fight allegedly erupted when a few women, including Hutchinson, began dancing, and disturbing the other customers in the restaurant. However, when the employees asked the women to lower their volume as others were complaining about the same, they started arguing with the Waffle House staff.

The situation then escalated and the customers and employees began throwing food, drinks, napkin containers, sugar, and more at each other, as per Fox 19. The group of women reportedly also caused damage to the restaurant.

Social media users were left bewildered as the video went viral on social media. The clip prompted a discussion about how customers behave with staff members and some also urged authorities to take strict action against the customers who were seen throwing food at the employees at the establishment.

As an X user, @CollinRugg uploaded the video on the platform, and several netizens took to the comments section of the tweet to react to the same. They believed that the "country is in shambles" and also stated that the women did not seem to be worried about the police taking action against them.

It is important to note that the food chain has not responded to the situation as of this writing and further updates on the suspects are currently awaited.