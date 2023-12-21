"She went full undercover": Waffle House fake employee theft incident sparks hilarious reactions 

Netizens were left surprised when news about a Georgia woman pretending to be a Waffle House employee and stealing cash spread on social media. The incident occurred on December 12, 2023, around 7 pm in the Clayton County outlet of Waffle House. As per Fox Business, Waffle House reported that the woman stole cash before storming from the branch.

As per the news outlet, the authorities claimed that the woman allegedly worked for a 24-hour restaurant and was seen around the area just 2 hours before the incident. The authorities also reported that the CCTV footage showed her opening and stealing from the cash register.

While Waffle House has not yet disclosed the amount stolen by the woman, a photo has now been shared by the authorities, who have requested the masses to report to the police station if they have any clues about the woman.

As the news went viral on social media, many netizens poured in wild and hilarious reactions. One person said:

Netizens had a field day after news broke that a woman pretended to be an employee of the fast food chain to steal cash. (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

"Is it really robbery or compensation," Netizens ask after Waffle House reported about a Georgia woman who pretended to be an employee and stole cash

The news about a woman pretending to be an employee of Waffle House has taken the internet by storm, especially after the authorities released a screenshot from the CCTV and asked for social media users’ help finding her. As the news spread like wildfire online, many poured in hilarious comments.

Here is how netizens reacted after @theneighborhoodtalk on Instagram posted about the incident:

People online found the entire incident hilarious (Image via @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram)

While the woman has still not been found by the authorities, the fast food chain claims that she stole a hefty amount. The police are currently investigating the matter.