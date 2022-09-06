Cobra Kai Season 5: Who is Thomas Ian Griffith aka Terry Silver and where have you seen him before?

Thomas Ian Griffith is set to return as Terry Silver in the upcoming season of Netflix's Cobra Kai. The latest instalment of the show is scheduled to be released on Friday, September 9, 2022, and will follow Silver's plans to take over the valley and expand Cobra Kai. It remains to be seen what turn John Kreese and Silver's relationship will take in the upcoming season.

The synopsis of season 5 of Cobra Kai reads:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Season 5 finds Terry Silver expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

It should be noted that the show's first two seasons debuted on YouTube. However, following the completion of the season's production, the platform ceased producing scripted original programming. As a result, the show was picked up by Netflix, which acquired it in 2020.

Read on to find out more about Thomas Ian Griffith, who plays Terry Silver in the show.

Where have you seen Thomas Ian Griffith before?

Thomas Ian Griffith is an American actor and a martial artist. He is best known for his role as Terry Silver in The Karate Kid III, which he later reprised in the television series Cobra Kai. It should be noted that, unlike other main characters, Griffith returned to the franchise only in season 4.

Prior to becoming an actor, Thomas Ian Griffith was interested in Tae Kwon Do. He began training at the age of 12 and advanced to the rank of black belt at the age of 18. Despite enrolling in college to study law, Griffith became interested in acting and made his Broadway debut at the age of 19, just before his junior year.

Griffith learned to sing and dance from his mother, who worked as a dance instructor in a dance studio. He can also play the piano, as seen in his introduction scene in Cobra Kai season four.

After his stint in theater, Thomas Ian Griffith starred in NBC's soap opera Another World, from 1984 to 1987. The third instalment of The Karate Kid franchise gave him his big break.

Griffith told the Hartford Courant that after the success of The Karate Kid III, he turned down martial arts-related roles and instead played Rock Hudson in a television film of the same name.

He said:

"I'm glad I did it. I think I grew as an actor. And it was a really great part."

Terry Silver, played in The Karate Kid III by Thomas Ian Griffith, was a friend of John Kreese (Martin Kove) and a silent partner in the Cobra Kai dojos. He even forced Macchio's Daniel LaRusso to compete in the All-Valley Karate Tournament in an attempt to teach him a lesson. However, in Season 4, the tables were turned when he imprisoned Kreese.

In addition to being an actor and martial artist, Thomas Ian Griffith has worked as a screenwriter and producer on the film Night of the Warrior. He also served as a co-producer and the leading man in the low-budget political thriller Ulterior Motives.

Griffith is married to his Another World co-star Mary Page Keller, with whom he has two children.

More about Cobra kai

Cobra Kai is a direct sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen. The Cobra Kai series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Cobra Kai picks up where The Karate Kid films left off, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

Cobra Kai stars Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio and Dallas Dupree Young, with Thomas Ian Griffith also reprising his role from The Karate Kid III.

Season 5 of Cobra Kai will stream on Netflix, on Friday, September 9, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal