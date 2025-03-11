Colin Jost vs Scarlett Johansson - Who has the bigger net worth?

Comedian Colin Jost became the subject of laughs on Saturday Night Live for making less money than his wife, Scarlett Johansson. During the "Weekend Update" segment of the March 8, 2025, episode, Jost introduced Lord Gaga, the fictional husband of Lady Gaga, played by Mikey Day.

Ad

"How do you think she became a lady? She married a lord. That’s how she became Gaga, whereas I was simply ‘Born This Way,’" Day quipped.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lord Gaga then proceeded to call his "wife's" music career a hobby, noting that she couldn't possibly make more money than him. When Jost pointed out that Lady Gaga was "very successful," Day joked:

"Imagine, Colin, if I were sitting here on television behind this desk, staring at that camera, the world staring back at me knowing that my wife’s income dwarfs my own! I would die," before adding, "Oh, I would die! What a living nightmare!"

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jost has an estimated net worth of $10 million, while Scarlett Johansson has an approximate fortune of $165 million.

Colin Jost first met Scarlett Johansson on the sets of SNL in 2006

Colin Jost met Scarlett Johansson on the sets of SNL in 2006, when she was hosting an episode and he was one of the writers. The pair began dating in May 2017, got engaged two years later, and tied the knot in October 2020. The couple share a son, Cosmo, born in August 2021.

Ad

The comedian is best known for his appearances on SNL. He joined the show as a writer in 2005 and eventually became head writer. In 2014, when Seth Meyers exited the show, Jost replaced him on the Weekend Update feature. He has currently been the longest-serving anchor in the segment's history.

Ad

Beyond SNL, Colin has appeared in films and TV shows such as Staten Island Summer, How to Be Single, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, and Pop Culture Jeopardy!. His work has earned him several awards, including several Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards and a Peabody Award (shared with the SNL writing team).

In 2020, he released his memoir, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as a main SNL cast member and writer since 2005, Colin Jost makes $25,000 per episode. Assuming he appears in all 21 episodes of a season, he would make $525,000 each season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. She made her film debut in the 1994 fantasy North, earning her minor roles in films like Just Cause, If Lucy Fell, and Home Alone 3. She gained recognition for her work on Manny & Lo, which earned her a Best Actress nomination at the Independent Spirit Award.

Her breakthrough came in 2003 with Sofia Coppola's film Lost in Translation, opposite Bill Murray, earning her a BAFTA award for Best Actress. Some of her other films include Girl with a Pearl Earring, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Her, and Marriage Story.

Ad

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Scarlett Johansson earned $40 million between August 2017 and August 2018, making her the highest-paid actress in the world at the time.

In 2010, she made her first appearance as Natasha Romanoff (a.k.a. Black Widow) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Iron Man 2. She reprised the role in various MCU films, including a standalone. Per the publication, the actress' salary in Iron Man 2 was $400,000. However, she earned $15 million for her last movie in the MCU.

Ad

Scarlett Johansson earns anywhere between $10 and $20 million a year from endorsement deals. Further, the actress owns various properties across the country, with her real estate portfolio estimated to be $20 million.

SNL is available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback