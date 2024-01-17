“Come get our drunk uncle”: Boosie Badazz challenging Taylor Swift to swag surf battle sparks hilarious reactions online

Taylor Swift was in Kansas City on Saturday, January 13, 2024, to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in the NFL playoffs. She was also spotted doing the traditional swag surf at the games with Brittany Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, and Travis’ mother Donna Kelce, as per People.

Rapper Boosie Badazz decided to challenge her to a friendly battle for the same. On January 15, 2024, Boosie went on his Instagram Stories, after attending the Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs NBA game on Monday, to say,

"Taylor Swift, I wanna challenge you to a swagger surf at a football game (repeats the same sentence). Set it up! I'm the swagger surf champion. T Swift, I wanna challenge you."

Netizens were seen making fun of Boosie, while some cheered and chose who might win between the two artists.

A fan calls Boosie an uncle.

Boosie Badazz challenges Taylor Swift after she was spotted 'Swag Surfin' at Chiefs Game

Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., better known by his stage name Boosie BadAzz, recently proposed a swag-surfin off with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Boosie began rapping in the 1990s as a member of the Southern hip-hop collective Concentration Camp. He eventually pursued a solo career in 2000 with the release of his debut album, Youngest of da Camp, and has become a well-known figure among celebrities.

Boosie Badazz was at the State Farm Arena on Monday, January 15, 2024, to support the Hawks in their game against the San Antonio Spurs. The rapper was seen dancing to Swag Surfin', a 2009 song by Fast Life Yungstaz that energized the crowd so much that the Hawks mascot, “Harry the Hawk,” and fans started syncing their steps with the rapper, as per Hip Hop Dx.

He then called out Taylor Swift for a Swag Surf battle on his Instagram Stories the same day. The Hawks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-99 at home to register their 16th win of the season. On Saturday, two days before Boosie was at the NBA game, Taylor was spotted at the NFL playoffs between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, as per The New York Post.

She was wearing a puffer jacket with Travis Kelce’s number on it. At one point during the game, the singer was seen getting into the spirit and joining the fans in a dance of swag surf that has become a ritual at Arrowhead Stadium.

The official Sunday Night Football and NFL accounts shared a video of her dancing alongside Donna, 71, and Brittany, 28, as per People.

Netizens were cheering for Taylor Swift and deciding which artist would win in a swag surf battle between Boosie Badazz and her.

Fans quip about who is a better swag surfer.

Kansas City thrashed the Miami Dolphins, 26-7, in the wild-card round. Taylor was hyped up throughout the night, high-fiving fellow Chiefs fans. The custom jacket she wore with Travis' No. 87 was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, as per Today.