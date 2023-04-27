“Committed a crime while trying to prove you didn’t”: Kai Cenat’s friend’s Jovi Pena video leaves netizens divided

Jovi Pena, a social media influencer, recently took to Twitter to share a traumatic incident involving YouTuber Kai Cenat's friend Djigui Seck at Cenat's New Year Party. Pena alleged that she was "brutally r*ped" by a "complete stranger" while she was asleep. She put her statements across to the public in a series of tweets.

Jovi Pena also added that Kai Cenat had not assisted her in either identifying the perpetrator or finding him. Djigui Seck responded using a series of tweets, too. He posted a video of their s*xual interaction online to show that she was allegedly fully aware and awake. However, social media users did not take this lightly.

A user commented on the situation and said that Djigui Seck committed a crime in the process of showing he didn't commit a crime (Screenshot via Twitter)

Several people took to Twitter to discuss how wrong it was on Kai Cenat's friend's part to post a video of the intimate moment, mutual or not. Others claimed that it was needed to clear his name and prove that Jovi Pena was lying.

Netizens took to Twitter to discuss the video of Jovi Pena that Kai Cenat's friend Djigui Seck posted online

Social media users were outraged by the video for two reasons. The first was when users realized that he had recorded her without consent. Djigui Seck claimed that he immediately stopped recording when she turned around. He also said that she had repeatedly asked him to delete the video of their encounter.

However, Djigui Seck posted it online to prove that she was lying about being asleep during the interaction.

Here are a few comments to the video and the tweets posted online on Twitter by @4ortunefame:

A netizen talks about the nonconsensual recording being illegal in itself (Image via Twitter)

A netizen talks about the situation (Image via Twitter)

A netizen expresses disbelief at the "nonconsensual recording" of the encounter (Image via Twitter/)

A netizen says that Kai Cenat's friend is now vulnerable to a revenge p*rn lawsuit (Image via Twitter)

A netizen claims that Seck released "footage of the assault" (Image via Twitter)

The second was a set of users who figured he would rather get rid of the s*xual allegations with a "revenge p*rn lawsuit" in exchange. They believed that the video proved that Jovi Pena was lying.

A few users also said that others were focusing on him posting the video rather than her alleged lie that could have put Kai Cenat's friend in jail for years.

A Twitter user claims that Jovi Pena's statement is "clearly" false (Image via Twitter)

Twitter user says that people are focusing on the wrong thing (Image via Twitter)

A Twitter user alleges that Seck made the right call by posting the video (Image via Twitter)

A Twitter user claims that no one sleeps in a position like Jovi Pena did in the video (Image via Twitter)

The internet seems unsure about the situation as Kai Cenat's friend, who goes by Richyjiggy on Twitter, claims that it was consensual, whereas Jovi Pena insists otherwise. Kai Cenat, a popular TikToker and streamer, has been caught in the crossfire since Pena accused him of not cooperating with the police on the matter.

She posted about her anger with people who claimed to be helping but were not doing so. Kai responded to a few allegations and said that his legal team had asked him not to discuss the matter publicly and had notified the police. But Pena stuck by her statement that she was the only one to approach the police.

Meanwhile, Kai Cenat canceled a planned meeting with his fans in London in light of the recent allegations against Djigui Seck.

Poll : 0 votes