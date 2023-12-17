BTS member and Billboard reigning musician Park Jimin made waves of victory as he claimed the "Best New Artist" and the "Best Album" honors at the 2023 Channel R Radio Awards. Jimin took the lead with two wins for Best New Artist and Best Album for his debut solo album FACE. Fans were over the moon as they learned about this latest triumph of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter on the morning of December 17, 2023.

They took social media by storm, lavishing praise on the Like Crazy singer-songwriter for his new achievement.

The greatest songs and performers in six categories are honored annually at the Channel R Radio Awards since 2020. The winners of these awards are decided through 100% pure fan online votes. The Seattle-based online radio station Channel R Radio broadcasts a variety of songs, including current hits, classics, and new releases—all without commercials.

"Masterpiece": Fans laud BTS Jimin for creating a marvelous album 'FACE' for his debut solo run

Halsey & SUGA won Best Collaboration with Lilith, and Louis Tomlinson took home Best Song for Written All Over Your Face at the 2023 Channel R Radio Awards. In addition, BTS member Jungkook earned Best Solo Artist, while TOMORROW X TOGETHER took home the Best Group title.

FACE is the first studio album by BTS member Jimin, which led him to debut at No.1 on the Billboard charts for four consecutive weeks upon its release. The album is predominantly a pop, hip hop, and R&B hit produced by Pdogg, Ghstloop, and Evan and released on March 24, 2023, through Big Hit Music.

The album, which has five songs that the BTS idol co-wrote along with one instrumental track, was greatly influenced by the detrimental effects that the COVID-19 epidemic had on the Alone singer-songwriter's life and career. It tackles themes of self-discovery, isolation, and achieving independence.

It was no surprise to the BTS ARMY to see the singer's solo album FACE collect new victories even ten months after its release. Nevertheless, fans of the Like Crazy singer-songwriter flooded Twitter, showering praises and congratulating the idol for his latest achievement.

FACE became the first solo album by a K-pop solo artist in Hanteo Chart history to sell over 1 million copies on its first release day, smashing sales records. The album also debuted at number one on the Circle Album Chart. Jimin also became the first solo artist to sell over 1.45 million copies in the first week of its release.

It is important to note that BTS member Jungkook surpassed this achievement with his solo album GOLDEN, as it sold over 2 million album copies on Hanteo on the first day of its release. However, Jimin is the first K-pop artist and Korean soloist to achieve this feat on Hanteo. Jungkook is the first K-pop artist and Korean soloist to break the record previously held by Jimin.

The Like Crazy singer and songwriter has been serving in the South Korean military since December 12, 2023, alongside his bandmate and friend Jeon Jungkook. Both artists will reportedly complete their military service and return to the entertainment front by June 2025.