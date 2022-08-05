Controversy over BamBam’s GOT7 throwback pictures and apology explained

On August 5, GOT7’s Thai rapper BamBam unknowingly became the target of hate comments because of his now-deleted Instagram post. The post was a carousel of the K-pop idol's old memories with his band-mates during their world tour.

Though everything seemed adorable at first glance, it triggered some people, presumably Ukrainian Ahgases. They slammed the idol for supporting Russia and disappointing them, as one of the pictures showed the idol in the country years before the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict. The pictures were from 2018-19, as a fan noted.

The Russia-Ukraine war is a sensitive issue, more so with the Russian military offensive continuing for over five months after it began. K-pop idols, in general, never come in or against the support of any political party, irrespective of them being on local or international grounds. Politics is an area where the K-pop industry stays the farthest from.

However, a few have fallen into trouble, and BamBam is the latest addition to the list. One of the now-deleted pictures of the Thai rapper angered people as they alleged that the idol was supporting Russia’s action.

The hateful comments led him to delete the post, clarify his stance, and showcase his anger on Twitter. He then re-uploaded the pictures without the controversial ones with the original caption, “happy now?” He later changed it to "old days."

What was GOT7 BamBam's Instagram fiasco all about?

BamBam @BamBam1A now i can't even think about my old memories now thank you now i can't even think about my old memories now thank you

GOT7’s BamBam is one of the few K-pop idols who says what’s on his mind to his fans right then and there. His interaction with his fandom, Ahgase, on Twitter is all things fun and serious when need be.

In a recent incident, BamBam took to Twitter to express his mind and call out the people who attacked him for allegedly supporting Russia. It began with the K-pop idol posting multiple photos of himself with his members as a shoutout to old memories. The pictures were of the members during their 2018-19 world tour and the Real Thai variety show released in 2019.

One of the pictures was from the idol’s time in Russia. Many Ukrainian Ahgases expressed their discomfort and disappointment with the timing of the post. They demanded the idol apologize for the insensitive post. However, a few people criticized him, saying that he supported Russia.

ivannadavv @ivannadavv #RussianWarCrimes #got7 #BamBam #BAMBAM_APOLOGIZE YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED !!! While Russia is sending us thousands of bombs, destroying schools, kindergartens, hospitals, public places and living quarters!!! (Continued on the photo !!!) #RussiaTerroristState #BAMBAM_APOLOGIZE YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED !!! While Russia is sending us thousands of bombs, destroying schools, kindergartens, hospitals, public places and living quarters!!! (Continued on the photo !!!) #RussiaTerroristState #RussianWarCrimes #got7 #BamBam https://t.co/gSP7k3ZQqi

seiji 𖤐 @BambamSeiji y'all blaming BamBam for reminiscing his days in Russia? dumbest people. y'all blaming BamBam for reminiscing his days in Russia? dumbest people. https://t.co/WH1ndO5N8h

It is natural that the GOT7 rapper read the comments spreading on Instagram and Twitter. He later tweeted an apology, explaining that the pictures also contained memories from other countries, asking them if it was right to attack him.

BamBam @BamBam1A if i upset some of u guys

i want to apologize



but...you guys should know

in that post is alot of photos from different country



y'all come attack me like that

do you think is a right thing to do? if i upset some of u guysi want to apologize but...you guys should knowin that post is alot of photos from different country y'all come attack me like thatdo you think is a right thing to do?

He also deleted his previous Instagram post and re-uploaded it with a few new pictures. The new post’s caption in particular caught fans’ eyes.

ㄴ🧁ㄱ🌼 @dlawosud



bambam reposted his memory capsule without the photos from … baby, i’m so sorry “happy now?”bambam reposted his memory capsule without the photos from… baby, i’m so sorry “happy now?”bambam reposted his memory capsule without the photos from 🇷🇺 … baby, i’m so sorry https://t.co/YX2fWdsHyD

The caption and tweets implied that BamBam felt hurt after reading the comments attacking him. Ahgases also trended a hashtag in support of the rapper, asking him not to pay heed to the negative comments.

yuna. @thalassadwarf whatever you do, people will always have something to say. so just do your thing, ignore them, and live your life the way you want 🥺 dont feel bad, because you dont do anything wrong! @BamBam1A @BamBam1A bam, its your life so its best if you do things the way you want no matter whatwhatever you do, people will always have something to say. so just do your thing, ignore them, and live your life the way you want 🥺dont feel bad, because you dont do anything wrong! @BamBam1A bam, its your life so its best if you do things the way you want no matter what 💖 whatever you do, people will always have something to say. so just do your thing, ignore them, and live your life the way you want 🥺💜 dont feel bad, because you dont do anything wrong! @BamBam1A https://t.co/x3Q0dII5zC

The riBBon singer’s new Instagram post was filled with positive comments. Fans on Twitter also asked fellow Ahgases to shower the idol with love on his social accounts.

In other news, the GOT7 member and Thai rapper became the first K-pop act to perform at NBA Halftime on April 8, 2022.

