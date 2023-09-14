Corey Feldman files legal separation from Courtney Anne Mitchell

After reports emerged earlier last month, Goonies star Corey Feldman has officially filed for legal separation from his third wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell, as per documents obtained by TMZ. While the reports have yet to confirm whether the 52-year-old actor has filed for divorce, the actor has stated that he and his wife have separated since June 2023.

The reports come a month after rumors of the split first hit the internet, with the actor announcing on August 8, 2023, that he and his wife decided to split following some health issues and them growing apart.

According to TMZ, the actor filed for legal separation to prevent Mitchell from getting spousal support during this time apart.

The couple were together for almost seven years before the split. If the divorce takes place in the coming days, reports should emerge to confirm the same.

Why did Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell get divorced?

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell were getting along quite well, at least to the public eye, for over six years. Months short of their seventh anniversary, Corey Feldman revealed that he and Courtney had split up.

The breakup allegedly comes from some unfixable differences between the two, as they have grown apart in their years together.

The Stand By Me actor first announced the split with a statement about why it did not work out between them. The decision of the split was mutual, and both parties are still on good terms.

"We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads....We don't know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

The marriage with Courtney was Corey Feldman's third marriage. He was previously married to Vanessa Marcil, the star of Beverly Hills, 90210, from 1989 to 1993. After an extended gap, Feldman married model Susie Sprague in 2002. They split after seven years together in 2007, and the pair also have a son together.

Feldman first met Mitchell in 2012, and after a lengthy relationship they tied the knot in 2016. They remained together till June 2023.

Corey Feldman had a largely diminishing career as an actor in recent years and is not yet slated to appear anywhere prolific in the future as of now.