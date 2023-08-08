Corey Feldman net worth: Fortune explored as The Goonies star splits from wife, Courtney Anne

American actor Corey Feldman and his wife, Courtney Anne, are separating after nearly seven years of marriage. The news was announced by media outlet Page Six on August 7 and added that the separation comes amidst Anne's "chronic" health issues. In a statement issued to the publication, Feldman said that the decision has been made after spending "many wonderful years together."

"We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads.”

The Goonies star then revealed that amidst Courtney's health battle, his band Corey's Angels has decided not to continue with their current tour.

“Due to Courtney’s health concerns and the process of healing, we both feel it’s not in her best interest to continue on [their current tour] Love Retours 23 at this time. On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery."

He ended the statement that they don't know what the future holds for them but the "love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”

In a statement issued to Page Six, Courtney Anne broke the sad news and said that she will always love him and cherish their time together. She then remarked on her health issues, which has been battling for the last two years, and said that it is taking a toll on her.

“I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new; and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family. I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour.”

She then concluded her statement by expressing her affection and gratitude toward Corey Feldman amidst her problems.

"I am eternally thankful to my [husband] who has been so supportive of my [healing] process, I couldn't have done so without his love and support."

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne first crossed each other's paths in 2012 at Playboy's Midsummer's Night Dream Party.

Before Feldman, the actor tied the knot with Vanessa Marcil in 1989. They were together till 1993 and she is best known for appearing in Beverly Hills, 90210.

Corey Feldman then got married to Susie Sprague in 2002. Together, they welcomed a son, Zen, before getting divorced in 2014. The Lost Boys star then revealed his engagement to Anne in November 2016.

Feldman began her acting career at the age of three, before appearing in over 50 television series and 100 television commercials.