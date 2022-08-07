"I had my moment": Andrea Munoz discusses working with Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Sportskeeda had the pleasure of interviewing actress Andrea Munoz, the star of the new film Bullet Train. She co-stars with actor Brad Pitt in the aforementioned film and discusses her time as an actress in the industry.

Munoz talked about where she grew up, where she went to school and how she got into the acting business. She began acting in her drama club at a young age. She received a prestigious scholarship to attend the New York Film Academy. She soon booked roles in the film Bullet Train and the Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy.

In Bullet Train, the actress said that she plays the character Mrs. Wolf, who is the love interest of Wolf (Bad Bunny) and the reason why he is seeking revenge throughout the course of the plot.

Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle. The film follows a trained killer “Ladybug” (Brad Pitt) who wants to give up his life but is pulled back in by his handler “Maria Beetle” (Sandra Bullock) to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once onboard, he and other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all intertwined.

Bullet Train star Andrea Munoz talks about her journey in the film industry

Rising as an actress



Munoz was born and raised in Cali, Colombia. She most recently starred in the new film Bullet Train along with Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Zazie Beetz and Michael Shannon.

Over the course of the interview, Munoz explained how she got into the acting business. She said:

"I was Psychologist in Colombia, but I always wanted to be an actor so I moved here to LA to go to acting school. After I was done with school, I did the whole process of sending 100 emails looking for representation, while that happened, I was submitting myself for non-union projects. When finally, someone wanted to represent me, I started auditioning a lot more and you know how it goes, you audition 100 times and you get one call."

Once she graduated, she was able to get her green card to work in the states in early 2020 – right in time for the pandemic.

In explaining how she managed to work alongside Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt in Bullet Train, she told Sportskeeda:

"I was very excited; I grew up with his work and I would make jokes back in the days about making movies with him. And then this happened. So, I had my moment when I was this can be real-- hahaha. But then I realize that this one was a great opportunity, so had to show the people in this project that I was a professional actress, ready to be part of projects of this magnitude."

She explained to us as to why she was so attracted to Bullet Train:

"The cast is spectacular, the director is an amazing action film director and it was produced by a woman. What can go wrong. Then when I read the script, I realize it was a story that had everything, action, comedy, love, dead and Bad Bunny, the perfect receipt for success."

Munoz also explained how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her career. She said:

"It’s been hard times, thank God, it has never kept me out of any project that I have booked. but relationships on set definitely have changed, it has created a distance between people, specially in this industry where the policies are so strict still. When you go to set it’s like you still in 2020, it’s crazy."

LastCallRadioShow @LastCallRadioS1 Big thanks to @BulletTrain breakout star Andrea Munoz for an interview before the August 5th premier. The Columbian born actress sits down to talk working w/ @sanbenito & @BradPittweb, stereotype roles and more on the LAST CALL YouTube Channel. youtu.be/XBtCvuX16tQ Big thanks to @BulletTrain breakout star Andrea Munoz for an interview before the August 5th premier. The Columbian born actress sits down to talk working w/@sanbenito & @BradPittweb, stereotype roles and more on the LAST CALL YouTube Channel. youtu.be/XBtCvuX16tQ https://t.co/rXd2HHawV9

She also illustrated her acting dreams and goals over the next five to ten years.

"I want to be a super hero, I love adventure, sci-fi, fantasy. Those are my favorite genre. Also, I want to do a Biopic Character, I would absolutely love to work on creating a character that actually exist. It would be an amazing challenge. In 5 years, I see myself working on that super hero movie and in 10 years I see myself making my own movie, (writing and directing) I have a great story to tell and I want to make it happen."

When she's not on set, she enjoys giving back to those most vulnerable – whether that’s helping kids get out of gangs or immigrants stuck at the border trying to find a better life.

We wish her all the best in her career and endeavors as an actress.

