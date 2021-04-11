What is the meaning behind Bad Bunny 2032?

Bad Bunny is one of the top trending names coming out of WrestleMania 37 Night One, but why is 'Bad Bunny 2032' also a thing on the internet?

Bad Bunny made his WrestleMania 37 entrance wearing a shirt with '2032' written on the front, but what is the significance behind the number? What is Bad Bunny 2032, and why have you seen it all over social media?

Don't sweat it; we have the answers you're looking for.

Bad Bunny 2032 meaning explained

Bad Bunny's most recent album, "El Último Tour Del Mundo," which translates to "The Last Tour of the World," was made after the Grammy award-winning artist envisioned his final tour to be in 2032.

Yes, Bad Bunny has foreseen the end of the world, and it all goes down in 2032. Bunny's album revolves around what his final concert will look like in the future.

The famous songwriter explained 'Bad Bunny 2032' and the inspiration behind his latest album during a chat with Apple Music TV.

"For a moment, it seemed like it was the end of the world. It's as if I spent my final tour of 2032 advancing the word from 2020. I already had intended to come with something very different because that's what I am passionate about," he says. "It's about taking risks and fulfilling my wishes and dreams."

Bad Bunny recorded and released "El Último Tour Del Mundo" during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it topped the US Billboard 200.

So there you have it; that's all we know about Bad Bunny 2032. The 27-year-old artist was probably just plugging his album on the grandest stage in pro wrestling. If you're also a Bad Bunny fan, you can grab a Bad Bunny 2032 t-shirt right here.

Bad Bunny's WrestleMania 37 performance

Bad Bunny's legitimate passion for wrestling gradually made him a well-received figure on WWE TV over the past few weeks. Bad Bunny comes from a country with a rich professional wrestling history and a rabid fan following, and it was his life-long dream to perform in a WWE ring.

Various WWE personalities - who have seen Bad Bunny train at the WWE Performance Center - also validated the Latin star's wholehearted commitment to preparing for the match.

Bad Bunny's training thankfully paid great dividends as he aced the test in his professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 37. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated Miz & Morrison, and it was Bunny who scored the winning pin over the 2-time WWE Champion.

The Puerto Rican rapper put on one of the best in-ring performances ever for a celebrity. After all, it's not every day you see celebrities perform Canadian Destroyers and Falcon Arrows in their debut matches.

Social media reactions to Bad Bunny's WWE debut have also been overwhelmingly positive. Many fans have even claimed the match could get the global megastar into the WWE Hall of Fame Celebrity Wing somewhere down the line.

However, will we see more of Bad Bunny on WWE TV in the future? Anything can happen following his impressive start at WrestleMania 37.