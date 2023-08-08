"Two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads"- Corey Feldman announces split with Courtney Anne Mitchell

Corey Feldman may not have appeared in the minds of fans a lot in recent years, but he is one of the actors whose work as a youngster has clearly cemented his image in Hollywood. From Goonies to The Lost Boys, Feldman had a glittering career in both acting and music.

Now at 52 years old, Feldman recently released a statement announcing his split from his wife of seven years, Courtney Anne Mitchell.

The veteran actor revealed in the statement that the reason for their split was mainly Courtney Anne Mitchell's ongoing health issues amidst other personal reasons. In a statement obtained by People, Corey Feldman revealed:

"We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other...There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."

He revealed that he was saying this with "great sadness" and was grateful for the "many wonderful years" he had spent with Courtney.

He added:

"On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery...We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere."

The news of the breakup spread like wildfire on social media platforms drawing varying reactions from fans.

"Sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue"- Corey Anne Mitchell opens up about her health issues after Corey Feldman split

Corey Feldman was not the only one who dropped a statement after the split. Mitchell echoed Feldman's sentiments saying that she will always love Feldman and was glad for the good times they had together.

She further opened up about her health issues ranging from COVID-19 to chronic fatigue which made it difficult for the 34-year-old to tour with Corey Feldman.

She said:

"I’ve struggled for two years with health issues old and new, and this has taken a massive toll on me and my family...I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour."

Mitchell continued:

"It’s been a long journey of dealing with my own chronic fatigue syndrome which makes it difficult to keep up with the high energy of touring and traveling from place to place,...However, I do wish ‘My Love, Husband, & Friend,' and the bandmates a happy tour and the very best out there. I know they will be amazing as they put on a great show."

According to reports, Feldman and Mitchell began dating in 2012 which is more than a decade ago. They tied the knot in 2016 and ever since then toured together, with Mitchell often taking the stage with Corey Feldman.

In different circumstances, the couple may have stayed together for much longer but this may just be the best thing for both at the moment.