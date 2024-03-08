"Creepy cult sidekick mouthpiece": Katie Britt's speech sparks crazy theories as Senator's eerie demeanor goes viral

On March 7, 2024, Alabama senator Katie Britt was appointed by the Republicans to deliver the rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Before making a series of accusations against the Biden administration, Katie Britt noted:

"Right now, the American dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families."

However, Katie Britt’s speech has since become the subject of mockery online. Netizens found it unusual that the Republican chose to sit at a kitchen table to deliver her rebuttal and also trolled her for her eerie demeanor throughout.

Some even speculated that the woman speaking was not Katie Britt but rather an AI-operated device. In this context, X user @AManCalledLP shared a GIF of the Alabama senator and wrote in his caption, "Katie Britt is every creepy cult sidekick mouthpiece I’ve ever seen."

"Worst acting I’ve ever seen": Katie Britt’s rebuttal triggers bizarre theories online

On Thursday night, Katie Britt delivered the rebuttal to Joe Biden’s third State of the Union speech. However, social media users are now criticizing the setting of her speech, which took place in a kitchen.

Additionally, the 42-year-old is facing criticism for her constant change in expressions during her statement. Some people have observed that she alternated between smiling, almost crying, and being creepy. One person even compared her to a Stephen King character.

Furthermore, some are even saying that she attempted acting, which was not her strongest suit, with some suggesting it was not Katie delivering the speech in person but some AI-operated robot. Netizens have also implied that it was more like an SNL (Saturday Night Live) skit than a political argument.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions in this regard from X.

So far, Ms. Britt has not issued a response to all the backlash and trolling.

Notably, she was the youngest GOP woman to not only serve in the Senate but also deliver a rebuttal, as per The Guardian. The news outlet also summarized the first-term senator’s speech.

She called out Biden for irresponsible expenditure, inflation, and the rising crime rate. Britt also took a dig at the president for his immigration policy and referred to Georgia student Laken Riley, who was recently killed by an undocumented migrant. Britt stated:

"Tonight, President Biden finally said her name, but he refused to take responsibility for his own actions. Mr President, enough is enough. Innocent Americans are dying and you only have yourself to blame. Fulfill your oath of office, reverse your policies, end this crisis, and stop the suffering."

The anti-abortion law critic and self-proclaimed "momma on a mission" further continued by saying:

"For years, the left has coddled criminals and defunded the police—all while letting repeat offenders walk free. The result is tragic but foreseeable—from our small towns to America’s most iconic city streets, life is getting more and more dangerous."

The University of Alabama law alumna also focused on Biden’s foreign policies and global conflicts, such as the ones ongoing in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, saying his administration brought upon national security threats and "the country we know and love is slipping away." She added:

"Our commander-in-chief is not in command… The free world deserves better than a doddering and diminished leader. America deserves leaders who recognize that secure borders, stable prices, safe streets, and a strong defense are actually the cornerstones of a great nation."

Britt also hit back at the mass outrage against Republicans following the latest Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos used in vitro fertilization would be considered kids, as per state law. However, in her GOP response, Katie Britt did not endorse the party's presidential nominee, Donald Trump.