CSJH The Grace’s Stephanie talks about boyfriend Brady Anderson and the wide age gap

Musical actress, K-pop idol, singer and ballerina, former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie spoke about her boyfriend on October 4, 2021. In an interview with XSports News, the artist opened up about many things, one of them about the wide age gap between her and Brady Anderson.

She described her dating life as a love story of ‘mature adults’ and shared the things she loves the most about him, such as his dedication to his routine and more.

CSJH The Grace member Stephanie opens up about baseball league player boyfriend, Brady Anderson

In June 2020, the former CSJH The Grace member confirmed that she was dating baseball league member Brady Anderson. The news caught a lot of heat as Anderson is 23 years her senior.

In a recent interview with XSports News about her newly launched company, Boditique, Stephanie opened up about the wide age gap and her love story for the first time in a media interview.

The former CSJH The Grace member recently uploaded a photo wearing white sneakers that she received as a gift from her boyfriend, and the post received a rave response. She said in an interview that she was unaware her relationship would be receiving such public attention.

“I didn't know that so many people would be interested. My boyfriend doesn't even have an SNS account, so I don't know what kind of photos he posts and what he writes, but I wanted to express my gratitude and pride.”

Stephanie, a talented CSJH The Grace member, also revealed that being in a long-distance relationship is tough. Whenever she goes to the U.S. to spend time with Anderson, she likes staying at home rather than going for walks. And because homes have an important personal meaning attached to them, they started hanging out at his house only recently.

The former CSJH The Grace member then described her relationship as “a dating life of grown-ups”. She said they respect and protect each other’s privacy thoroughly. This is especially true when it comes to having different cultures.

The singer-ballerina put the hot, debatable topic - the age gap - to rest by describing the love for him.

“He's a really cool person. He maintains his youthful visuals so well that it's hard to believe he's 58 years old. Watching him take care of himself, I can't help but pay respect to his dedication to his routine."

The former CSJH The Grace vocalist even shared that the two never had any dull conversations, and Anderson has helped Stephanie change the way she expresses herself a lot.

Anderson was the vice-president of baseball operations who played in major leagues for multiple teams. Stephanie revealed he isn’t a fan of media exposure but wants to travel to South Korea. Once the travel restrictions smoothen and the pandemic gets better, fans might finally get to see the couple’s photo together.

Also Read

Stephanie debuted with CSJH The Grace under SM Entertainment in 2005. She injured her back in 2010, leading the group to go on a hiatus. She then joined the Los Angeles Ballet in 2011 and is currently active as a ballerina and now an entrepreneur.

Readers can check out Stephanie’s company, Boditique, here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar