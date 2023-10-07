"Cultural enrichment": Wild reactions erupt online as box of giraffe feces seized at US airport from woman who planned to make necklace with it

Netizens were stunned when the US Customs Department revealed that they had seized a box of giraffe feces from a woman at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport in Minnesota. The incident took place on September 29, 2023, when the woman's belongings were suddenly inspected after she claimed to be carrying giraffe feces with her. She claimed that she was carrying the feces to make a necklace out of it.

The woman told the US Customs Department that she had recently gone on a trip to Kenya where she collected feces from one of the wildlife sanctuaries. She also said that she had previously made similar necklaces from the feces of other animals like moose, etc.

Soon after the incident was brought to light, the American Association of Zoom Veterinarians informed people how feces can be brought into the country. They said that there is a procedure to do and it involves proper permits.

The woman has submitted the giraffe excreta to the department but it is worth noting that she would have faced a penalty of $300 to $1000 had she not done so. The Customs and Border Protection’s Chicago field Director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke spoke about the incident. The field Director said that there is "real danger" in bringing "fecal matter" into the country and making jewelry out of it.

“If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is a high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues,” Director LaFonda said.

As soon as the news spread on social media, netizens began expressing their opinions on the same, with one person even calling it "cultural enrichment.”

After Customs and Border Protection revealed that they found a box full of giraffe feces, they said that they had successfully destroyed it. The fecal matter had to be destroyed so that it wouldn't cause any diseases or pose any risk to people.

However, as soon as the news made its way on social media, it sparked many hilarious responses from the masses. People took to X to comment on CBS News' post on the platform with some saying that they didn't want to know anything about it and other making jokes.

The department also informed how the giraffe feces could be a threat as it can get many diseases from Kenya such as swine flu, Newcastle disease, foot-and-mouth disease, and even swine vesicular disease.